Tiger lineup developing on diamond

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove starter Caleb Carte pitched a shutout over five innings and reliever Jaxon Bears made it hold up in the Tigers' 7-0 nonconference baseball victory over Harrison.

The Tiger hurlers surrendered only three hits between them on Tuesday, March 7. Carte allowed just one hit and fanned 10 Goblin batters while earning the win. Beare was just as stingy, allowing two hits and striking out two in the closer's role.

Prairie Grove coach Mitch Cameron made some shifts over the offseason and thus far those have paid dividends. Spencer Allen couldn't man the catcher position last season due to an injury but he's been solid as the Tigers' backstop.

"From a year ago we've moved some guys around a little bit," Cameron said.

Connor Hubbs rang up a homer in the first inning, while Ryder Orr bashed out three hits.

Freshman Owen Davenport continued his hitting streak with two hits and two RBIs. Davenport went 4 for 4 with a double in a win over Siloam Springs.

"He has the capacity to help us defensively, offensively and on the mound as well," Cameron said. "He's going to be a special player. We're fortunate to have him."

Davenport's shown flashes of his potential on the mound.

"He pitched really good at Nashville [in a tournament]. Unfortunately, he walked six. He's a left-handed pitcher, who I think's going to be good once he gets more settled," Cameron said.

Jaxon Beare turned a double play at shortstop in the second game of the season against Siloam Springs. When he's on the mound, Cameron likes Caleb Carte's ability to fill in.

"We're confident in Caleb Carte at shortstop," Cameron said.

Asher Linn moved to third base, while Ryder Orr, another in the Tigers' pitching stable, remains a fixture at first base with Davenport a capable substitute when Orr pitches.

"Owen Davenport has the ability to play first when Ryder pitches. That allows me to leave Connor Hubbs in the outfield," Cameron said.

Orr rang up 15 strikeouts in a game earlier this season. What most people outside of devoted Tiger baseball fans don't know is Orr had only three walks last year out of 40 plus innings of work.

"His slider is a lot better this year," Cameron said. "If we'll just play defense, we'll win a lot of games."