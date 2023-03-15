WCEL Obituaries for March 15, 2023

flag: Wunder

Marcia M. Brinton

Marcia M. Brinton of Beaver Lake, Rogers, Ark., crossed over the Bar to meet her Savior on the 24th day of December, 2022. She was born December 14, 1952, in Ames, Iowa, to Wayne Edward and Irene Unger Brinton of Ellsworth, Iowa. She moved to Arkansas in 1975 and was a Methodist.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her wife and partner of 44 years, Kaye Dunlap.

She was a BA holder from Iowa State University and received her JD from the University of Arkansas. She was a practicing attorney in Fayetteville and served that city as its Small Claims Referee for 26 years. She also had served Washington County as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney and Farmington, Ark., as its Prosecutor.

She is survived by three stepchildren, Rafe (Michelle) Essary of Stillwell, Okla., Jennifer (Rodrigo) Essary-Madriguez of Harper Woods, Mich., and M. Shay (Larry) Davis of Nixa, Mo.; eight grandsons; four great-grandchildren; her brother, Robert Wayne (Pam) Brinton of Ames, Iowa; and a niece, Andrea M. VonBrinton of Rogers, Ark.

A memorial service will be held at Bland Chapel UMC, Beaver Lake on April 16, 2023 at 11 a.m. Reverend Brian Youngs will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to BCUMC at 8531 Twin Coves, Rogers, Ark. 72756.

Laura Jeanette Riedy

Laura Jeanette Riedy, 61, of Elkins, formerly of Farmington, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Little Rock Baptist Hospital. She was born in Warren, Ohio, to Dr. Jacquelyn Fales and the late David G Fales.

She is survived by her significant other, John Evans; daughter, Bridget Martin; grandson, Maverick Martin of Fayetteville, Patricia Martin of Bentonville; her brothers, Robert (Geisla) and James (Dorthea); nephew, Matthew Fales; and niece, Sydney Fales.

Laura was preceded in death by her father, David Fales; and niece, Angelina Fales.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Beard's Funeral Chapel. Cremation arrangements by Beard's Funeral Chapel.

There will be no funeral service.

Joy Ann Watkins

Joy Ann Watkins, age 95, a resident of Evansville, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born January 22, 1928, in Elk City, Oklahoma, the daughter of Pearl Richard and Lillian Pearl (Lacy) Pinkerton.

She was preceded in death by husband, Ralph Watkins; one daughter, Ana Bogun; and her parents.

Survivors include her son, Bruce Kyle; son-in-law, Tom Bogun; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral service was held March 11, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Dutch Mills Cemetery.

Peggy Ann Whitsell

Peggy Ann Whitsell, 74, a resident of Prairie Grove, passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Prairie Grove. She was born June 13, 1948, in Louisiana, the daughter of Glenn and Edwina (Fredricks) Whitsell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Tommy Whitsell and Bobby Whitsell; and one sister, Judy Whitsell.

Survivors include her two sons, Keith Aucoin and wife Krista and Kevin Aucoin and wife Sandra; two brothers, Gene Whitsell and Danny Whitsell and Isabelle; one sister, Dawn Whitsell; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service was held March 14, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove.

Burial was in the Prairie Grove Cemetery.

Larry James Wunder

Larry James Wunder, 77, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born January 6, 1946, in Baraboo, Wisconsin, the son of Bill and Evelyn (Cronin) Wunder.

Larry served in the United States Navy. He worked for General Motors in Janesville, Wisconsin, before retiring after 30 years. He was a longtime member of the Elks Lodge in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, and then in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Larry was an avid bowler and golfer; among his proudest achievements were his 300 game and 800 series. Although he was jokingly referred to as "Grumpy Grandpie," he was a loving father, grandfather and friend.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Hope Wunder; one son, Craig Wunder; and his parents.

He is survived by two sons, Wesley Wunder (Wendy) of Prairie Du Sac, Wisconsin, and Derek Wunder of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; three brothers, Dennis Wunder (Connie) of Crossville, Tennessee, Robert Wunder (Pat) of Apple River, California, and Richard Wunder of Janesville, Wisconsin; six grandchildren, Gabrielle (Wyatt), Austin, Morgan, Keegan, Logan and Dane; one great-grandson Eli; two nieces and two nephews.

