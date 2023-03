Submitted photo Audrey Runquist of Farmington celebrated her 100th birthday on March 6. Her birthday celebrations included a trip to the casino and a dinner with extended family at a restaurant in Fayetteville.

Submitted photo Audrey Runquist of Farmington celebrated her 100th birthday on March 6. Her birthday celebrations included a trip to the casino and a dinner with extended family at a restaurant in Fayetteville.



Print Headline: 100 years old

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content