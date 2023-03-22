An Irish meal

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Larry Bowden, owner of Briar Rose Bakery in Farmington, delivers the restaurant's St. Patrick's Day special to Paula Waymack of Fayetteville. The traditional corned beef and cabbage lunch was available Friday, March 17, 2023, until the restaurant ran out of food. The lunch also included potatoes, carrots and and Irish batch loaf roll. Briar Rose has had a St. Patrick's Day special for about six years. Waymack said she looks forward to the special meal every year.

