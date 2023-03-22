Farmington gets best of Lincoln

FARMINGTON -- Farmington (3-0) scored 9 unanswered runs to topple Lincoln, 10-2, in nonconference softball action on Wednesday, March 15.

Lady Cardinal pitchers, Kennedy Griggs (3 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 1 strike out) and Kamryn Uher (4 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 2 strike outs), combined to notch Farmington's third win in as many games to start the season.

"Kennedy Griggs did a good job of throwing a lot of strikes. She had one loose inning. We brought Kamryn in. I like our ability to mix it up. That's good, too," said Farmington coach Jason Shirey.

Lincoln coach Brittany Engel noted the Lady Wolves were playing their fifth game in eight days and third game in three days.

"It doesn't help when you make five errors," Engel said. "That was the rough spot playing back to back to back."

The Lady Cardinals opened up scoring in the second inning when an error scored one run for Farmington.

Lincoln (6-4, 2-0 3A-1) answered by pushing two runs across to take a 2-1 lead in the top of the third.

Zella Pomeroy reached on an error with one out. She was tagged out going to second when Hannah Remington hit into a fielder's choice. The Lady Wolves did some two-out damage with leadoff hitter Ryleigh Landrum at the plate. A passed ball allowed Remington to scoot to second, a feat she replicated to wind up at third on another passed ball.

Landrum reached a full count before she cranked out a single plating Remington to even the score at 1-1. Brinkley Moreton came up and singled into left field to put two runners aboard for the Lady Wolves. Saylor Stidham took ball-one and that brought Farmington coach Jason Shirey out to the chalked circle. With the count even at 2-2, Stidham delivered a clutch hit, singling over second base into shallow right field to score a run as Lincoln captured a 2-1 lead.

Farmington starter Kennedy Griggs allowed 3 hits and 2 runs over three innings, striking out one with no walks. She avoided further damage by striking out Amber Bryant, leaving one runner stranded.

The Lady Cardinals jumped into the lead with four runs in the third inning. Kyleigh Cook singled to lead off the inning. Bryant struck out Morgan Uher and then with Katie Fleming batting, Cook was called out for taking a foot off the bag at first, eliminating the base runner and bringing Lincoln to within an out of ending the inning.

Protests by Farmington coaches didn't change the ruling and play continued with Fleming beating a throw to first to record an infield single and keep the at-bat alive for the Lady Cardinals.

Lincoln didn't capitalize on the opportunity to close out the inning as Justine Davidson reached on an error that enabled Flemington to get all the way to third with aggressive base running.

With runners at the corners, Amia Carr (3-for-4) singled into left field on the first pitch she saw to drive in the tying run. Isabella Hulsey (1-for-4) followed that by homering with two runners on base. Both Carr and Hulsey finished with 3 RBIs. Carr added a double later in the contest.

Hulsey's blast opened up a 5-2 lead for Farmington.

Both teams switched pitchers in the middle of the contest.

Fresh off the basketball court where she finished out her career as a member of Farmington's Class 4A State championship team, Kamryn Uher pitched Farmington to victory in relief. She threw four innings, allowing no runs on one hit, striking out two and walking none.

Bryant took the loss for Lincoln. The Lady Wolves' starter went three innings, allowing 5 runs on 5 hits, striking out three and walking none.

Moreton came on in relief for Lincoln and worked 3 innings, allowing 5 runs on 5 hits. She struck out three and walked two batters.

The Lady Cardinals added 3 runs in the fifth inning, and built an 8-2 lead before Moreton induced a ground out to end the fifth.

Lincoln went down in order and couldn't produce any runs in the sixth.

Farmington tacked on two more runs in its half of the inning aided by a Lincoln error and a walk. Carr singled to drive in both base runners, but got tagged out herself while attempting to reach second base.

Lincoln's Kristen Rhine singled into shallow right field with one out in the top of the seventh, but the Lady Wolves couldn't advance courtesy runner Sophia Rothrock and lost 10-2.

Farmington belted 10 hits. Junior Reese Shirey, another player making the transition from basketball after scoring 15 points in the March 9 Class 4A State finals, went 2-for-3 and drove in a run. Morgan Uher, a third basketball player, stepped into the leadoff hitter role for the Lady Cardinals and belted a single while the fourth basketball player joining the softball team, senior Peyton Denham made one plate appearance but struck out facing Moreton.