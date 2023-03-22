Farmington hosts historic meet

FARMINGTON -- Student athletes basked in the wealth and prosperity of the Farmington School District, which hosted its first-ever track and field meet billed the "Junior Cardinal Relays" on Tuesday, March 7.

The event marked the first track and field meet held since the Farmington Sports Complex was completed in the late summer of 2019 at a price tag of $16 million. Prior to that, Farmington didn't have the facilities or equipment to host a track and field meet.

Farmington finished first in the girls standings with 116.50 points, followed by St. Vincent De Paul Middle School, 109, Gravette Junior High, 94, Pea Ridge Junior High, 83.50, Siloam Springs Junior High, 81, Thaden, 49, St Joseph Catholic, 47, Gentry Junior High, 32, Farmington Junior High "B" squad, 14, Providence Classical Christian, 14, Gravette Junior High "B: squad, 5, Haas Hall Bentonville, 5, and Huntsville Junior High, 3.

Farmington eighth graders Caitin Bracy and Annaelise Johnson enjoyed the competition.

"I think it's been awesome. We haven't had anything go wrong so I think that's good," Bracy said.

Bracy ran a leg of both the 4x200 and 4x400, while Johnson ran the 800 meter and was also part of the 4x400 relay team.

Farmington freshman Mattie Peacock competed in the girls 800 and 1600 meter events during the historic track and field meet.

"It's kind of amazing because a lot of people like my friends can come to meets here. They can come and support me," Peacock said.

She learned from both events and will be able to pace herself better next time.

Farmington eighth-grader Avery Cahre transferred from Garden Valley, Idaho, arriving on the scene to help celebrate a historic milestone in Cardinal athletics. Cahre had an outstanding meet helping Farmington place second in the girls 4x800 relay, with teammates, Laney Relph, Brynlee Caplena, and Isabella Dixon, turning in a time of 11:26.74.

As a newcomer Cahre appreciates the gift of friendship extended by Relph.

"She really made me feel welcome here and feel very relaxed and accepted into the community. Every time we ran we chatted," Cahre said

Cahre misses Idaho's towering pine trees, but doesn't miss the small school she attended with an eighth grade class of 30 total students, which was one of the largest classes at that school. She does, however, miss relationships forged over the years.

"I miss my friends [in Idaho] a lot. It's sad not to be able to see my friends any more, but I still chat with my friends and I've made lots of friends here," Cahre said.

Cahre placed fourth in the 1600 meter with a time of 6:12 setting a personal best. She cleared 6-feet-6 in the pole vault to place fourth in that event and land another personal best. She's made new friends at the school and enjoys track and field.

Cahre's goals are to get her mile time under six minutes and to set personal bests as the season progresses, plus she wants to continue o place in meets.

"There are quite a few things that are different. The competition is tougher down here, but the school is great. Farmington Schools have an amazing track and field program. It's cool that we get to have the first meet here the first year that I'm here," she said.

Siloam Springs Junior High won the boys competition with 186 points, followed by Gravette Junior High, 158.50, with Farmington Junior High in third place with 117. Gentry Junior High placed fourth with 51, followed by Pea Ridge Junior High, 38, Huntsville Junior High, 36.50, St. Vincent De Paul Middle School, 36, Haas Hall Bentonville, 18, St Joseph Catholic, 17, and Thaden 1.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Farmington freshman Mattie Peacock competed in the girls 800 and 1600 meter events during a historic track and field meet, marking the first-ever in the history of the school on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Farmington Sports Complex, which greatly expanded the school's athletic facilities and added the capacity to host track and field meets.

