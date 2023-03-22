Farmington student receives FFA jacket

Harlin Archer, a seventh-grade agriculture student at Farmington, was recently nominated by his agriculture instructor to receive an FFA jacket in honor of FFA Week. The jacket is courtesy of Farm Credit of Western Arkansas.

The FFA jacket is a time-honored emblem of the National FFA Organization dating back to 1933 and serves as an iconic piece of the organization's official dress. Receiving an FFA jacket is a rite of passage for many students and often marks an important milestone in their FFA career.

"To celebrate FFA Week, we wanted to make a difference in our area," said Daniel Keeton, Farm Credit of Western Arkansas loan officer at the Prairie Grove branch. "We are honored to provide students with the opportunity to receive their FFA jacket."

Harlin is new to FFA but has quickly taken an interest in agriculture and joined the electricity Career Development Event team.

"As a young member he will get lots of miles out of a new jacket," said Clayton Sallee, Farmington FFA advisor.

Farm Credit of Western Arkansas is proud to support the National FFA Organization and youth in agriculture.