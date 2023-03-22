Lady Tigers win rivalry battle

LINCOLN -- Prairie Grove opened the girls soccer season with a convincing 5-0 road win against a young Lincoln team at Wolfpack Stadium on Feb. 28.

The Lady Tigers aren't accustomed to playing on a turf surface that Lincoln sports at Wolfpack Stadium, but it didn't take long for them to find their groove.

Junior center mid-fielder Mia Roy, daughter of head coach Tommy Roy, scored two goals to lead the Lady Tigers' offense. Senior forwards Ali Ridolfi and Ella Faulk each scored a goal and junior forward Reese Powell added a goal plus two assists.

Tommy Roy was happy with the execution by the Lady Tigers, who built a 4-0 lead in the first half.

"I think we kept it at their end of the field at least ninety percent of the match and that created a lot of opportunities for shots. That was the game plan. I felt like they carried it out very well. I'm pretty pleased for the first match," Tommy Roy said.

On the opposite sideline, second-year Lincoln coach Ashtyn Brewer said the Lady Wolves just need to work on being more physical.

"I think we are a little timid and need to be better at attacking the ball and attacking [the goal]. Obviously, I think it's just all-around, defense, offense, mid-fielders, just need to be better at attacking the ball. We just kind of sit back and wait for it to come to us and we need to be better at going to the ball, being the first ones to the ball," Brewer said.

The Lady Tigers celebrated winning their first match with Tommy Roy as head coach after serving as an assistant to Mat Stewart for the past two seasons. Among other changes, Kristen Walker shifted from the boys program and now functions as assistant coach for the Prairie Grove girls.

"It went really good. I love the team and I love the girls," Mia Roy said.

Her classmate Powell assisted one of Mia Roy's goals on a curl in executed off a good throw-in.

"We had taken it away and did a nice in the corner shot," Powell said.

Powell sees the sky as the limit for what the Lady Tigers can accomplish this season.

"I'm excited just to take our team all the way to state and maybe get further and maybe even win it," Powell said.

Brewer saw a lot of positive things among her 18-player roster, and is optimistic about increased numbers coming out for the girls program. She's got five or six more players than last year, and lost only two seniors to graduation.

"I think we have a little bit more talent to work with," Brewer said. "I had some freshmen move up, who brought a lot of talent and I have some returners who have grown a lot from last year to this year, and this is just our first match. They're just coachable kids."

Brewer pointed out the Lady Wolves were losing 4-0 at halftime, then held Prairie Grove to a single goal in the second half.

"[In the] first half they scored four goals, and then we said do this, this and this, and they went out and did it, and in the second half they just scored one goal on us. They adjusted well when we told them to," Brewer said. "I really feel like every girl came out and if they they needed to adjust to something we told them and I feel like every girl went out and adjusted in some way or another and the way that we told them to."