Life saving vocal performance

LINCOLN -- Tops among her vocal performance credits at the tender age of 15, Alyssa McRoy's original composition, "Don't Give Up," saved the life of a Kentucky man contemplating suicide.

The stepdaughter of traveling evangelist Danny Williams, Alyssa's inherited her mother Rhonda William's powerful singing voice and opened the trio's four-day revival stint in Lincoln on Sunday, March 19, 2023, performing another original tune, "He Choose You."

Alyssa's around the age that both Tanya Tucker and Brittany Spears broke into the music business. She plans to pursue music, but not for the purpose of attaining fame and fortune. That path isn't for her.

She's already witnessed the emotional impact performances devoted to worshipping God can generate.

Danny Williams remembers that night in Kentucky vividly. The family planned to open with "He Choose You," but Danny felt impressed that Alyssa should sing, "Don't Give Up," instead.

The impact was immediate.

A group of guys from an alcohol/drug rehab center attended the revival, and as soon as Alyssa started singing four or five of them just started bawling.

"God ministered to them. They gave their hearts to God that night because of that song she wrote," Danny Williams said.

The next night one of the guys showed Danny a bracelet on his arm.

"That's to remind me that I tried to commit suicide one time and not do it again," he said. "I've been contemplating that lately until your daughter sang that song, 'Don't Give Up.' She'll never know what that song has done for my life. It literally saved my life."

Ronda Williams breaks into tears trying to describe what its like to hear her daughter belt it out -- like mother, like daughter.

"[It's] amazing, the songs that she writes. I never thought that in my lifetime she would be ministering to me the way she has ..." Rhonda said. "And it's a blessing, I'm emotional, blowing bubbles everywhere. I never thought she would write such powerful songs, not just from her heart, but from the word of God and that they would minister to me and to other adults and children alike like she does. It is amazing to watch the growth that's taken place in her."

Alyssa writes songs on the keyboard and also plays drums. She sang her first song on the piano when she was 12, and has quickly blossomed into a songwriter and performer.

The biggest challenge for writing a new song is finding a new chord progression. Alyssa said that part is tougher than crafting the lyrics.

"Lyrics usually just pop in my head at the right time and just flow," Alyssa said.

There's at least one man in Kentucky who will attest to that.

Alyssa will perform with her family during one more night of revival at the Lincoln First Assembly of God Church pastored by Jerry Mizell at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22.