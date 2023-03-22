Sign in
Lincoln to host public meetings on special election

by From Staff Reports | March 22, 2023 at 8:35 a.m.

The city of Lincoln will hold two informational public meetings about the new proposed Community Building and upcoming May 9 special election.

The public is invited to drop-in at the meetings from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, March 28 and Tuesday, April 25 at Lincoln Library, 107 W. Bean St.

The meetings will include pictured renderings of the new proposed Community Building and city representatives will be there to answer questions and take comments about the special election to renew the city's 0.625% local sales and use tax.

The city is asking voters on May 9 to renew the local sales tax with proceeds to be used to refund the library debt and pay off a 2023 Community Building bond issue.

Lincoln City Council on Feb. 21 unanimously passed an ordinance calling the May 9 special election. If approved by voters, the city will refund the $450,000 owed on the library and issue a new bond issue of about $3.8 million for capital improvements on Lincoln Square.

