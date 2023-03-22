Police report

FARMINGTON
Franklin Huff, 49, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 11 in connection with DWI, violation of implied consent, obstruction, running a red light.
Justin Jeter, 43, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Steven Starr, 51, of Farmington, was cited March 11 on a warrant for contempt.
Mason Tew, 21, of Springdale, was arrested March 12 in connection with DWI, open container, possession of a controlled substance, inattentive driving.
Latrell Pines, 18, of Fayetteville, was cited March 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Brandon Murray, 35, of Fayetteville, was cited March 13 on a warrant for contempt.
Sarah Slay, 36, of Fayetteville, was cited March 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tiffani Crook, 52, of Farmington, was cited March 14 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Nathan Greenlee, 35, of Springdale, was cited March 15 on a warrant for contempt.
Eva Klein, 53, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 15 on a warrant for contempt.
Kenneth Sprecher, 50, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 15 on a warrant for contempt.
Brent Burgess, 32, of Fayetteville, was cited March 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.
James Sims, 70, of Farmington, was cited March 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Matthew Ludwick, 41, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 16 on a warrant for contempt.
Harley Cagle, 49, of Lincoln, was cited March 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Colton Howell, 34, of Springdale, was cited March 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Michael Williams, 37, of Bethel Heights, was cited March 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Aaron Levine, 35, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 16 on another agency warrant.
Sonia Corbin, 36, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 17 on a warrant for contempt.
Ashley Nicol, 35, of Fayetteville, was cited March 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.
PRAIRIE GROVE
A 17-year-old girl of Cane Hill was cited March 7 on a warrant for failure to pay.
Matthew Harrington, 34, of Mountainburg, was cited March 9 on a warrant for failure to appear and failure to pay.
Felicia Romine, 35, of Fayetteville, was cited March 10 on a warrant for failure to pay.
Andrea Sharp, 36, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 6 in connection with assault third degree, endangering the welfare of a minor.
Kylie Johns, 33, of Farmington, was arrested March 8 in connection with DWI, failure to register vehicle.
David Yamkis, 20, of Lincoln, was arrested March 10 in connection with DWI, failure to stop at a red light, littering.
David Ordaz III, 27, of Corpus Christi, Texas, was cited March 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Clint Hamrick, 45, of Farmington, was cited March 14 on a warrant for failure to pay.
Dearl Moreland, 33, of Alice, Texas, was cited March 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Kelsey Bowlin, 32, of Winslow, was cited March 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Kayla Cox., 28, of Rogers, was cited March 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Justin Huberd-Hansen, 34, of Rogers, was cited March 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.
Christopher Conduff, 46, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, was arrested March 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Garrett Myers, 33, of Farmington, was arrested March 16 in connection with DWI drugs, felony possession of a controlled substance.
Casey Camp, 27, of Fayetteville, was cited March 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.