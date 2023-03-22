Police report

FARMINGTON

Franklin Huff, 49, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 11 in connection with DWI, violation of implied consent, obstruction, running a red light.

Justin Jeter, 43, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Steven Starr, 51, of Farmington, was cited March 11 on a warrant for contempt.

Mason Tew, 21, of Springdale, was arrested March 12 in connection with DWI, open container, possession of a controlled substance, inattentive driving.

Latrell Pines, 18, of Fayetteville, was cited March 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Brandon Murray, 35, of Fayetteville, was cited March 13 on a warrant for contempt.

Sarah Slay, 36, of Fayetteville, was cited March 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tiffani Crook, 52, of Farmington, was cited March 14 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Nathan Greenlee, 35, of Springdale, was cited March 15 on a warrant for contempt.

Eva Klein, 53, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 15 on a warrant for contempt.

Kenneth Sprecher, 50, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 15 on a warrant for contempt.

Brent Burgess, 32, of Fayetteville, was cited March 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

James Sims, 70, of Farmington, was cited March 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Matthew Ludwick, 41, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 16 on a warrant for contempt.

Harley Cagle, 49, of Lincoln, was cited March 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Colton Howell, 34, of Springdale, was cited March 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Michael Williams, 37, of Bethel Heights, was cited March 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Aaron Levine, 35, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 16 on another agency warrant.

Sonia Corbin, 36, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 17 on a warrant for contempt.

Ashley Nicol, 35, of Fayetteville, was cited March 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

PRAIRIE GROVE

A 17-year-old girl of Cane Hill was cited March 7 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Matthew Harrington, 34, of Mountainburg, was cited March 9 on a warrant for failure to appear and failure to pay.

Felicia Romine, 35, of Fayetteville, was cited March 10 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Andrea Sharp, 36, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 6 in connection with assault third degree, endangering the welfare of a minor.

Kylie Johns, 33, of Farmington, was arrested March 8 in connection with DWI, failure to register vehicle.

David Yamkis, 20, of Lincoln, was arrested March 10 in connection with DWI, failure to stop at a red light, littering.

David Ordaz III, 27, of Corpus Christi, Texas, was cited March 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Clint Hamrick, 45, of Farmington, was cited March 14 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Dearl Moreland, 33, of Alice, Texas, was cited March 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kelsey Bowlin, 32, of Winslow, was cited March 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kayla Cox., 28, of Rogers, was cited March 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Justin Huberd-Hansen, 34, of Rogers, was cited March 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Christopher Conduff, 46, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, was arrested March 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Garrett Myers, 33, of Farmington, was arrested March 16 in connection with DWI drugs, felony possession of a controlled substance.

Casey Camp, 27, of Fayetteville, was cited March 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.