RELIGION: My Puppy and the Kalimba

I was going to write about a major myth regarding the brain, but something else came up that changed my mind -- it was an interaction with one of my Animals.

I get excited when I learn something new, and my Puppy showed me something I didn't know about: It's a musical instrument called a kalimba.

The advertisement for the kalimba calls it a thumb piano. When my Puppy ... oh, I forgot. Some of you may not know who or what I'm talking about.

My Puppy is one of seven grandchildren to whom I've given animal names, but the human name for this 8-year-old boy is Joshua. His six siblings also have animal names, but don't get bothered about that. They call me the Old Goat, and we have a marvelous time telling stories about animals. I had the privilege of introducing all seven of the kids to the Siloam Springs Writers Guild on March 13 when Graham Thomas spoke for us. Thank you, Graham; our members greatly appreciated your talk on "The Importance of Writing."

Now, where was I? Oh yes ...

When Puppy showed me his 17-key kalimba and played a song on it, the sound prompted a memory in my childhood about Aunt Florence playing the marimba. She was a professional, and as a child, I was awe-struck as I watched her play it. Using either the hard or soft mallets, she made my spirits soar as I listened to her play.

Back to the kalimba.

Kalimbas come in various sizes: From eight keys to 36 keys, and Puppy's version is a 17-key instrument. The notes that would be the white keys on the piano are on the left side of the kalimba, and the black notes are on the right side. It's only a $29 instrument, but it puts out a beautiful sound. I looked up the price tag for the 36-key kalimba: $299 on Amazon, plus tax and shipping.

The kalimba was created in the 1960s by Hugh Tracey. He created it to somewhat mimic the sound of the mbira -- an African wooden percussion instrument created several thousand years ago. The metal keys were developed about 1,300 years ago in or near Zimbabwe.

Whereas the mbira reflects African music, the kalimba more reflects the sound of western music, and is in the musical category of lamellophones. Watch out -- another definition is coming up.

A lamellophone is in the class of musical instruments such as the mbira, Jew's harp or music box. The sound is generated by plucking flexible tuned strips of metal, wood, cane or other material attached at one end to a small board or resonator and plucked with the thumbs or fingers. Some, such as music boxes, are activated mechanically.

One of the definitions of kalimba is "something little that causes fun trouble." Okay, I'm not sure about that, either, but that's what I read. Another translation of an African descriptive is "little wooden xylophone." I can accept that description.

Puppy excitedly said, "Mrs. White, across the street, has two of them, and I told her that if she would buy one for me, I would pay for it." He's had it for two weeks now, and he's getting good at it. Puppy asked me to try playing it.

When I held the kalimba and began playing the metal tines, I again, heard Aunt Florence playing the marimba. Then I played one of Aunt Florence's favorite hymns and goose bumps ran all over me. I'm sure that in heaven, she heard me and smiled.

Musical instruments are tools that arouse emotions. Music is used to sooth, encourage, heal, inspire, excite, anger, and depress. An example of music soothing an agitated spirit or mind is in 1 Samuel 16:23, "Any time the evil spirit came on [King] Saul, David would take his harp and play it. The evil spirit would leave Saul and he would begin to feel better."

My family experiences the peace of the Lord day-after-day because we play peaceful music, and a person who lives in peace is generally healthier. But much of our current music in the world agitates the soul and generates physical problems that the medical field works hard to cure.

Well, I'll get back with my Puppy -- Joshua -- and ask him to play more music for me. That little guy will be a great musician who honors God with his music.

S. Eugene Linzey is author, speaker, and mentor. Send comments and questions to [email protected] Visit his web site at www.genelinzey.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.