Rivals collide during base running confrontations

FARMINGTON -- There are some things athletes don't want to use their head for -- like knocking a softball out of the hand of an opponent with the chin and jaw.

A collision at home plate left Farmington junior Kennedy Griggs face down in the dirt for several anxious moments during the Lady Cardinals' 10-2 nonconference softball win over Lincoln.

"We put the ball in play. We ran the bases aggressively, sometimes too aggressively," said Farmington coach Jason Shirey, referring to that incident in the fifth inning and a prior base-running error that resulted in a rundown in the fourth inning.

Both confrontations at the plate involved Griggs taking a chance at scoring in the game played on Wednesday, March 15, at Farmington's Randy Osnes Field with the facilities' namesake, the legendary retired Lady Cardinal coach, looking on.

Caught In Run-down

Griggs got on base when Lincoln sophomore Brinkley Moreton, who relieved Amber Bryant to start the fourth inning with the Lady Wolves trailing Farmington 5-2, was called for an illegal pitch. Griggs stole second with the second batter up, Reese Shirey, taking ball-one. Reese Shirey, the coach's daughter, banged out an infield single, one of several outs Lincoln let get away. Griggs moved to third on the hit.

Next up, Farmington reliever Kamryn Uher stepped to the plate to bat and things got interesting.

Moreton, a fierce competitor who's not used to losing in softball, worked three innings, allowing five runs on five hits. She struck out three and walked two batters.

Last year as a freshman Moreton batted .571 with 18 home runs, 65 RBIs and 63 runs scored as Lincoln advanced to the second rund of the Class 3A state tournament before falling 6-5 to eventual state champion Ashdown. Moreton went 21-4 in the circle with a 1.503 ERA and 289 strikeouts over 144.1 innings pitched.

Moreton and Lincoln (6-4, 2-0 3A-1) came in off a humbling 10-0 run-rule loss at home to Pea Ridge the night before and previously suffered a 12-5 setback to Gravette in which the Lady Wolves didn't get their bats going until it was too late in the seventh inning.

Moreton shook off the illegal pitch call to ease her way out of trouble in the fourth, showcasing her savvy and athleticism on a play where she backed up catcher Kristen Rhine at the plate during a run-down.

Griggs got caught off base as Lincoln trapped her between third and home. She ran back and forth, then tried to score, but the solidly built Moreton tagged her out at the plate with a tenacious grip on the ball after taking a toss from Bryant, playing third, to get the first out.

Reese Shirey capitalized on the rundown and raced to third for Farmington.

Lady Wolves' Errors

Lincoln didn't look sharp in the field.

Kamryn Uher reached on an error when the Lady Wolves couldn't field her pop up. That placed runners at the corners for the Lady Cardinals, but Moreton induced Kamyrn's younger sister, Morgan Uher, to pop up to shortstop for the second out. Once again facing a batter with runners at first and third, Moreton struck out Katie Fleming on three straight pitches to end the threat.

"Brinkley pitched well. Most of the people who got on base against her was because of errors, which can't happen. We've got a few days off. We'll clean that up," said Lincoln coach Brittany Engel.

The Lady Cardinals (3-0) added three runs in the fifth inning. Amia Carr smashed a stand-up double with one out. A bobbled ground ball drew Lincoln first baseman Juliet Martinez off the bag as Isabella Hulsey arrived safe at first.

After a strikeout, Lincoln blew another chance to get out of an inning when Griggs reached on a dropped strike three and a run scored. Griggs ran all the way to second on the play with Hulsey moving to third and Carr scoring.

Two more Lady Cardinal runs scored when the next batter, Reese Shirey, made contact, but Griggs, the second runner to cross the plate, paid for it.

Diving Headfirst Into Tag

Riggs charged for home and dove head first.

She and Rhine, filling in at catcher for Lila Riherd out sick, collided. Rhine attempted to tag Griggs out and caught her on the chin with the ball. Griggs' momentum carried her forward and the impact knocked the ball loose. Griggs banged it out with her jaw, scoring the hard way, and then laid face down in the dirt reeling from a double blow.

It was a freak play where Griggs' protective gear didn't do her any good because the tag was made below the helmet, which popped off. She absorbed two blows on the play, first on the chin and then with the ball banging off the side of her face.

Farmington trainer Malinda Rector went out to the plate to examine Griggs with Jason Shirey and Farmington assistant coach Morgan Clark-Songer. The first step in the process meant rolling Griggs over to get her face out of the dirt.

When she got to her feet and walked back to the dugout after a few tense minutes, fans from both teams greeted her with resounding applause.

Griggs started in the chalked circle, allowing three hits and two runs over three innings. She struck out one with no walks. At the plate, Griggs went 0 for 2, scoring a run and getting an RBI. She walked once and struck out once in a game she'll likely remember for a lifetime.

Ironically, that was the theme played in a rap song over the public address system with senior teammate Peyton Denham pinch-hitting in the fifth inning against Lincoln's fire-baller, Moreton.

"... this opportunity comes once in a lifetime ..."

The daring effort shown by Griggs exemplifies the standards implemented by Osnes in building what stands out as the most consistent program in the state over the past 26 years, as well as those current head coach Jason Shirey expects.