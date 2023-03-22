Telling a story

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Leandra Kapity, children's library director at Lincoln Public Library, reads to children during story time. She had an "art" theme for her books and craft activity this morning. Lincoln has story time at 10 a.m. Wednesdays.

