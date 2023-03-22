Tigers gear up to run conference gauntlet

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Playing as many nonconference games as possible prepares Prairie Grove's baseball team to run the 4A-1 gauntlet looming on the horizon after spring break.

Beginning with a home game against Huntsville on Tuesday, March 28, the Tigers will square off against four straight conference opponents, including Gentry on Friday, March 31, followed by its top rival, Farmington, on Tuesday, April 4, and a showdown against perennial league power Shiloh Christian in Springdale on Thursday, April 6.

"Our conference is tough. Everybody has a couple of guys who can throw it. We'll be going through the 4A-1 gauntlet as we start conference play next week. After the first two weeks we're really going to know where we are," said Prairie Grove coach Mitch Cameron, now in his fourth season back with the Tigers after a stint at Rogers Heritage.

Going into Friday, March 17, with the majority of weekend games expected to be either canceled or postponed because of weather, those four 4A-1 opponents sported a combined 17-12 record.

Cameron likes where the Tigers are, having compiled an 8-1 season record prior to Friday's scheduled nonconference contest against Dardanelle.

"Our defense is playing really well and we had 17 hits against Vian, Okla.," Cameron said, referring to a 13-8 victory on Saturday, March 11. "They're getting on base and doing all the things they've been coached to do. In year four that's really good to see. They're playing with confidence. They've all started since their freshman year. We lost two guys from last year. We returned all our pitching."

Nine games into the season, junior pitcher Conner Hubbs had recorded 37 strikeouts while freshman hurler Owen Davenport had 24 strikeouts in nine innings.

Davenport and another freshman, Tristan Hall, moved into the starting lineup.

Prairie Grove 9, Siloam Springs 1

Prairie Grove beat Siloam Springs (2-3) for the second time this season behind Ryder Orr's four hits and two RBIs in the Tigers 9-1 win on Friday, March 10.

The second game of the season series was originally scheduled to be at the James Butts Baseball Complex in Siloam Springs but got moved to Prairie Grove because of poor field conditions at Siloam Springs. The teams met earlier in the season with Prairie Grove winning, 10-0, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, also at Rieff Park in Prairie Grove.

The Tigers pounded out 11 hits in attaining their fifth win of the season against a single loss, highlighted by four runs in the fifth and three in the sixth. Senior Tate Benoit's two-run single sparked Prairie Grove's four-run fifth, while Orr singled in the first and doubled in the sixth, driving in a run with each hit.

Spencer Allen drove in two runs on two hits, while Hubbs pitched a 3-hitter, punctuated by fanning 10 Panthers to earn the win.

"We're pitching really well, throwing strikes and, when you do that, you give yourself a chance to win," Cameron said.

Andrew Pilcher had a hit and an RBI for Siloam Springs, while Landon Fain had a hit and Jackson Still scored a run.

Pilcher took the loss, working 3.1 innings with seven strikeouts while Stephenson and Elkins also pitched.