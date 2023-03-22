Timely hits produce first inning deluge for Tigers

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Timely hits pay big dividends in baseball and Prairie Grove capitalized on three consecutive hits during a 7-run first inning while knocking off previously unbeaten Elkins, 9-0, on March 15.

Prairie Grove starter Connor Hubbs (2-0) helped his cause by going 2-for-2 in the batter's box with two runs scored and an RBI to lead the Tigers (8-1). In the opposite dugout, Elkins' starter Dizzy Dean needed more help from his defense with six Elks' errors fueling Prairie Grove's offense. The Tigers finished with just 5 hits.

Hubbs did the job on the mound by throwing a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts and two walks.

"He threw really well. His fastball and change ball were really good today," said Prairie Grove coach Mitch Cameron, who praised Hubbs' first at-bat with triggering the 7-run eruption in the first inning.

"Hubbs gets on, he steals second, he steals third and goes home on Ryder Orr's groundout," Cameron said. "To get on the scoreboard first to break the tension was huge."

Leading 1-0 with one out, Spencer Allen singled into left field on a 2-2 pitch to load the bases for Tate Benoit. He drove in a pair of runs by singling after coming back from an 0-2 count. Benoit coolly took ball-one, then delivered a timely 2-run single that moved Allen to third.

"Benoit had a big play there in the first with a base hit to right field. To go the other way that was a great piece of hitting," Cameron said. "They were throwing inside and he made the adjustment to go outside."

Asher Linn took ball-one, which turned into a passed ball that enabled Benoit to move to second while Allen held at third. Linn knocked out a single on the next pitch, staking the Tigers out to a 4-0 lead.

Prairie Grove freshman Tristan Hall came up next in the 8-hole hitter spot.

Luke Vance got ahead 2-0, then swung and missed for strike one. before taking a wild pitch for ball-three as Benoit scored on the passed-ball to up the Tigers' advantage to 6-0.

Vance singled on the next pitch, which brought up Conner Hubbs at the top of the order. Elkins starter Dizzy Dean experienced some control issues early. Another wild pitch resulted in another passed ball that moved Vance to second.

Hubbs reached a full count, before taking ball-four.

That brought Elkins coach Hunter Corbell, now in his third season with the Elks after a stint at Lincoln, out to the mound to settle down the normally reliable Dean. Dean got ahead of Orr 0-2, but the Elks didn't field cleanly and Orr reached on an error that scored the Tigers' seventh run.

Dean struck out Prairie Grove freshman Owen Davenport to end a disastrous first inning for Elkins.

"[Dizzy] Dean's curve ball is really good. Early on he struggled to throw it. To me, he wasn't effective enough with it today," Cameron said while noting the Tigers only had three hits against Dizzy Dean. "He threw 50 pitches in the first inning, which is not good. He definitely has the stuff to be really good."

Hubbs started for Prairie Grove, showcasing a dominant 11 strike out performance by retiring the Elks in order in the top of the second. He induced Elkins junior Stone Dean to ground out to third base, then scooped up a grounder by Caleb Hankins and tossed it to Orr at first base for the second out, and struck out Dizzy Dean swinging at a 1-2 pitch.

Prairie Grove added a run in the bottom of the third with two outs.

Linn reached on an error, then stole second. Hubbs' line drive into right field drove him in stretching the Tiger lead to 8-0.

Hubbs factored into the Tigers' ninth run in the bottom of the sixth when he doubled to right field off the fence. Orr reached on an error off a ground ball that scored Hubbs.