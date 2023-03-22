WCEL Obituaries for March 22, 2023

photos: Wolfe, Hensley

Sheila Marie 'Wiggins' Hensley

With a heavy heart and bittersweet gratitude, the Moss, Wiggins, and Hensley families announce that Sheila Marie "Wiggins" Hensley, 71, passed peacefully away at her home on the morning of March 17th, 2023, with Little Man by her side.

Sheila Marie was born on May 30th, 1952, on Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, to Hilary J. Wiggins of Bryson City, NC and the late Ann Marie "Meyers" Wiggins of San Antonio, TX. She grew up on Kinross Air Force base with her older sister Sandy Lancaster, and younger brothers, Chuck and Rudy Wiggins.

She attended Rudyard High School, Class of 1970, then processed to attend Modesto Junior College 1982. The family later transferred to North Carolina Air Force base where she met her first husband, James Edward Helms, and had a daughter, Amber Lynn Helms-Moss.

She lived her life the way she wanted, never let fear or other's opinions stop her from doing things such as building cars, where she even raced a few to driving big rigs overnight. She started to settle down when she met the love her life JD Hensley. They were married on October 21, 1995, and shared a home of seventeen years in Lincoln, Ark., where they enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling to be with family.

She worked at Wal-Mart until she retired in 2020. She filled her days with morning coffee and friends at waffle house, her evenings with cookies & chats with JD and a little Friday night bingo. She would spend her weekends yelling and cheering on her favorite teams, the Atlanta Braves, the awesome Arkansas Razorbacks and those mediocre Cowboys.

Sheila wanted to celebrate beating cancer once again by living her life the way she had always lived her life. The one constant with Sheila is she loved and was very loved by her family.

The family will receive friends 6-7 p.m., Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, March 24th, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial will be in the Cox Cemetery in Cane Hill, Arkansas. There will be no graveside service held.

Carl Dean Eneks

Carl Dean Eneks, age 67, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, in Lincoln, Arkansas. He was born January 22, 1956, in Jackson, Mississippi, the son of Robert Lynn and Velma Lucille (Preston) Eneks.

Dean worked for the Washington County Road Department for 46 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his daughter, Melissa Sims, and her husband Tom of Farmington, Arkansas; grandchildren, Payton Sims and wife Sidney, Rylan Sims and wife Chloe, and two great-grandchildren, and his beloved best friend Jeannie Moffett.

At Dean's request there will be no funeral service. Burial will be in the Cox Cemetery in Cane Hill, Arkansas.

George William 'Bill' Moore, Jr.

George William "Bill" Moore, Jr., age 83, a resident of Farmington, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2023, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born June 21, 1939, Fayetteville, Arkansas, the son of George William and Neda (Heckathorn) Moore.

Dad was a member of Main Street Baptist, in Farmington and loved his church and all the people. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was so proud of this country. He loved the city and community and was the first to say, where can I help. Dad loved the glass shop he owned for more years, more than we can count, and stayed active making stained glass. He gave angels and stained-glass crosses to people across the country and some even out of the country. Dad had a knack for keeping everything "because you might need it someday." He loved his family, especially his grandkids. They all had a special place in his heart. He loved his kids too. We are so very lucky to have such a kind, gentle man, who was the perfect example of how to be a dad. But the one person he loved more than anyone or anything, was mom, and now they are once again joined in their heavenly home, celebrating with Jesus and those family and friends who have left us.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Berthalene, two sisters, Cathy (Moore) Denham and Ann (Moore) Hart, four brothers-in-law, LeRoy Jones, Ray Dean Jones, J.C. "Joe" Jones, and David Jones, and four sisters-in-law, Margarite Hutchinson, Vivian Johnson, Nettie Jean Glasgow, and Katherine Jones.

Survivors include three children, Tammie J. Shelley and her husband Floyd, Billie Ann Ball all of Farmington, Arkansas, and Michael G. Moore and his wife Kimberly of Lincoln, Arkansas; a sister, Margaret Moore, of Farmington, two sisters-in-law, Willene Stapleton of Fayetteville and Roberta Jones, Farmington; six grandchildren, Brooke Ann Spradlin and her husband Steven of Fort Smith, Brian Shelley and his wife Latina of Wagoner, OK, Jon Ball and Maria Ball of Prairie Grove, Evan Yochum of Prairie Grove, Haley Noe and her husband Alan of Farmington, and Mikey Moore and Autumn Rieff of Lincoln; thirteen great grandchildren Addison, Mitchell, MaKinley, Winston and Harper Spradlin, Wyatt and Magalene Shelley, Corban, Callie and Camden Ball, Brentley and Rylan Noe and Oaklyn Moore, one to arrive in August; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held March 21, 2023, at Main Street Baptist Church in Farmington, Arkansas, with Preston Beeks officiating. Burial was in the Farmington Cemetery.

Pallbearers include Brian Shelley, Jon Ball, Evan Yochum, Mikey Moore, Wyatt Shelley, and Corban Ball. Honorary Pallbearers: Rick Hart, Andy Gilbride and Levi Ball.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Main Street Baptist Church in Farmington or Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville.

Treva Shaffer

Treva Shaffer, age 90, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born January 5, 1933, the daughter of William Van and Winnie Mae (McCuistion) Luther.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, William Van Shaffer.

Survivors include one grandson, William Van Shaffer II, and one great-granddaughter, Caitlin Shaffer.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Friday, March 24, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial will be in the Mountain View Cemetery in Lincoln, Arkansas. There will be no graveside service.

Carl Edminston Wolfe, Jr.

Carl Edminston Wolfe Jr., 86, a resident of Farmington, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at his home. He was born November 20, 1936, in Minco, Okla., the son of Carl and Lois (Edminston) Wolfe.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Stanley Wolfe; one sister, Doris Osburn; and one nephew, Eric Wolfe.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Georgia Wolfe; two sons, Steve Wolfe and Doug Wolfe; and one daughter, Janice Wolfe.

Funeral service was held March 18, 2023, at Farmington Church of Christ in Farmington. Burial was in the Farmington Cemetery.

