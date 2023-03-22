What’s Happening

CANE HILL

Historic Cane Hill family picnic

Historic Cane Hill is hosting a family-friendly, bring-your-own-picnic day, beginning at noon, Sunday, April 2, at Historic Cane Hill. The picnic will be held on the Presbyterian Church lawn and will last until 3 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring picnic blankets, chairs and any other desired furniture for an outside meal. Participants should bring their own ready-to-eat family picnic. Dessert items and soft drinks will be provided.

FARMINGTON

Women's self-defense workshop

Farmington United Methodist Church and its United Women in Faith will sponsor a self-defense workshop for women and girls 13 years and older from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, March 30 at the church, 355 Southwinds Road. The workshop is free but participants are encouraged to register for tickets. Michelle Tennant will present the workshop, "Worthy to be called Warrior." Tickets for the workshop are available at https:// www.eventbrite.com/e/worthy-to-be-called-warrior-tickets-565291320557.

Kindergarten screening

Folsom and Williams elementary schools will have kindergarten screening on March 30 at two different times, from 8:15-10 a.m. or 1-2:15 p.m. Parents should bring their child in for a 15-minute screening time and a school tour.

Fire Department's Pancake Breakfast

Farmington Fire Department will have its annual community pancake breakfast from 6-10 a.m., Saturday, April 8 at the fire department, 372 W. Main St. Cost is $5.