What’s up with Lincoln?

LINCOLN -- Lincoln softball coach Brittany Engel may not smoke cigars in the face of adversity, but she might as well emulate Col. John "Hannibal" Smith, commander of "The A-Team."

The late George Peppard played a character renowned for sticking to his preconceived strategy even in the face of tactical operations blowing up in his face.

In 1980s television the good guys ultimately triumph, although they frequently encounter situations that present no way out. In the end Smith inevitably winds up smoking a victory cigar while proclaiming, "I love it when a plan comes together."

Engel can identify.

"Yeah, for sure. I know to outsiders looking in, there'll probably [saying], 'Oh my gosh, they're not as good as they were last year,' or whatever, but we're stepping up the competition," Engel said.

The Lady Wolves won 28 games last season before losing to eventual Class 3A champion Ashdown, which jumps to Class 4A this year. Lincoln came into the softball season with a big target on its back as the No. 1 ranked team in Class 3A, and quickly toppled.

With eight starters returning the Lady Wolves, led by dual threat Brinkley Moreton, the 10th-ranked player for her 2025 class by Extra Innings, were tabbed as the preseason favorite in 3A, that some observers think may be the deepest classification in Arkansas from top to bottom. Other key returning starters feature seniors Ryleigh Landrum (shortstop), Lily Riherd (catcher), and Saylor Stidham (second base), along with juniors Amber Bryant (third base) and Kristen Rhine (first base), along with sophomore Addie Pershall (outfield).

Lincoln 20, Siloam Springs 4

Lincoln opened the season in fine fashion with a 20-4 win over Class 5A Siloam Springs in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit game on Feb. 23.

After two scoreless innings, Lincoln punched across four runs in the third inning and never let off the pedal.

The Lady Wolves tacked on two more in the fourth, three in the fifth, two in the sixth and a whopping nine runs in the top of the seventh.

Addie Pershall bashed out three hits including a home run, driving in four runs to lead the parade in a multi hit attack. Brinkley Moreton was right behind her with three hits, one homer and three RBIs, while Ryleigh Landrum added a pair of hits and three RBIs, Kristen Rhine three hits and Hannah Remington two hits and two RBIs.

Moreton fanned 10 Lady Panthers while allowing one earned run through five innings before giving way to Amber Bryant.

Siloam Springs' offense came from Kaidence Prendergast (two hits, two runs scored), Hannah Mather (home run) Jaelynn Avery (one hit, two RBIs) and Kayleigh Castaneda with a base hit.

Lavaca 2, Lincoln 1

The Lady Wolves lost on Feb. 27, to Class 2A Lavaca, 2-1, when two Lincoln errors on the same play in the sixth inning allowed Lavaca's Kyla Force to jet around the bases, scoring on a fly ball to right field. The Lady Wolves trimmed a 2-0 deficit in half when Rhine led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk and Landrum crushed an RBI triple to right field.

Lavaca starter Hannah Winchester closed out the game by inducing Lincoln slugger Moreton to hit a fly ball into right field for the final out, leaving the tying run stranded at third.

Last season Moreton earned All-State honors as a freshman, batting .571 with 18 home runs, 65 RBIs and 63 runs scored highlighted by two grand slams and 10 RBIs in one game. She was equally dominating in the chalked circle for the 2022 season, going 21-4 with a 1.503 ERA and 289 strikeouts over 144.1 innings pitched.

Despite yielding just two hits while racking up 13 strikeouts, Moreton was charged with the loss for Lincoln. Winchester struck out 15 for Lavaca.

Next a game scheduled against Gentry on Friday, March 3 was canceled with that school enjoying a deep run in the Class 4A State girls basketball tournament at Blytheville.

4A Schools Pound Lincoln

The next outing proved even tougher with Lincoln falling behind Class 4A Gravette, 12-1, at home on Tuesday, March 7, before a late rally generated four runs in the bottom of the seventh. The Lady Lions bashed 12 hits against Moreton, taking the young pitcher to task, while their starter Brook Handle kept Lincoln off-balance.

Lincoln reeled off six straight wins with three coming on a Saturday tournament March 11 plus a double-header conference wins (13-1, 14-4) over Valley Springs on Monday, March 13.

Then the Lady Wolves ran into Class 4A Pea Ridge, taking a 10-0 run-rule drubbing in five innings at home on Tuesday, March 14. The Lady Wolves struck out 11 times facing Pea Ridge sophomore Emory Bowlin, one out away from throwing her second perfect game in four days.

Asked what she says to a young pitcher like Moreton, who as excellent as she may become, starts as a sophomore facing juniors and seniors, and rarely faced run-rule losses such as the 10-0 setback to Pea Ridge.

"As much as I think it's not fun for her, I think it helps her grow mentally as well and understanding that our defense has to do stuff behind her. She still pitched a great game, they just hit the ball. We didn't hit the ball on our side so our defense does have to be behind her, we have to offensively put the ball in play and we just didn't. We had four balls put in play the whole day, lots of strike outs," Engel said.

Understand Plan "A Team"

When things went downhill for "The A-Team," their members would often appear skeptical, telling their commander that he was on the jazz, but like "Hannibal" Smith, Engel's following her vision.

"Even though a 10-0 loss sucks, we're going to grow from it, and we're going to be better for it," Engel said.

The next day, Lincoln absorbed a 10-2 loss to yet a third 4A-1 team, Farmington. "Hannibal" Smith never threw in the towel, and neither is Engel, the wife of a youth pastor, hanging onto 2 Corinthians 5:7 (NIV) - "For we live by faith, not by sight," a faith-base principle meaning to put one's faith beyond what can be seen with the physical eye.

"At this point last year we had run-ruled almost every single team we played, and I didn't want to go through a season like that again. I wanted us to be challenged because we're going to play teams that are going to put us in that situation, especially the further we go in postseason play. I don't want us to give up. I want us to learn how to fight and when you're used to run-ruling teams all the time it's hard to know what it's like to get down and come back so that's what we're trying to gain," Engel said.

The Lady Wolves visit Pea Ridge on Monday, April 10, and host Farmington on Thursday, April 13.

"We'll be going to Pea Ridge later in the year," Engel said, noting that date provides an opportunity to measure improvement. "Redeem ourselves for sure."

Mark Humphrey is a sports writer for the Enterprise-Leader. The opinions expressed are the author's own.

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader The scoreboard shows Lincoln facing an 8-0 deficit in the third inning of a recent nonconference softball game. The Lady Wolves need to provide more run support for their pitching, an aspect they've struggled in losses to former 4A-1 opponents, Gravette, Pea Ridge and Farmington.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Pea Ridge freshman Zaylee Warden can't avoid the tag of Lincoln first baseman Kristen Rhine after the Lady Wolves' junior fielded a ground ball off Warden's bat. Lincoln must make routine plays like that and shore up its defense, something coach Brittany Engel plans to work on during spring break.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Lincoln sophomore pitcher Brinkley Moreton warms up between innings during a recent softball game. With eight starters returning the Lady Wolves, led by dual threat Moreton, the 10th-ranked player for her 2025 class by Extra Innings, were tabbed as the preseason favorite in 3A, but tumbled off the pinnacle with a 2-1 loss to Class 2A Lavaca on Feb. 27, followed by losses to Class 4A schools, Gravette, Pea Ridge and Farmington. Lincoln coach Brittany Engel thinks this level of competition will help Moreton grow mentally and understand that the defense must make plays, too, plus the Lady Wolves, 6-4 going into spring break, must make their bats come alive.



Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Second-year Lincoln softball coach Brittany Engel sports sunglasses and a big smile, demonstrating a trait to laugh in the face of adversity, artistically portrayed by the late actor George Peppard in his role as Col. John "Hannibal" Smith, commander of "The A-Team," a 1980's TV series. When his squad got pinned down and the opposition was closing in, Smith tended to quip, "I've got them right where I want them." Engel appears to maintain an equally enthusiastic perspective, purposely running her team through a gauntlet of strong 4A-1 teams and other tough nonconference competition, a distinct departure from Lincoln's cakewalk through the 2022 regular season which Engel felt left them inadequately prepared for postseason.

