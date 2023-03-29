Arvest Bank promotes local employees

FARMINGTON -- Arvest Bank has promoted Taryn Golden to the position of vice president/mortgage lender in Prairie Grove and promoted Tina McCarver to the position of vice president/mortgage lender in Farmington.

Golden has 16 years of industry experience and most recently served as a mortgage lender. She serves as a resource for customers, providing guidance to them when purchasing a home in Washington County. Golden holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Northeastern State University.

McCarver has 24 years of industry experience and most recently served as a mortgage lender. In her new position, she will continue to help customers in the process of purchasing a home in Washington County. She holds a bachelor's degree in business from College of the Canyons and certifications from the Federal Housing Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs and U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.

With more than $26 billion in assets, Arvest Bank is a community-based financial institution serving more than 110 communities in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.