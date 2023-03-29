Cardinals trying to find identity as conference play begins

FARMINGTON -- Farmington's youthful baseball squad continues to develop and pointed itself in the right direction with a 15-0 conference opening win at Berryville in Monday's 5-inning contest.

The Cardinals found a way to win 5-3 at Grove, Okla. in the season-opener and 2-0 at Clarksville in its last game before spring break. In between the Cardinals, who came into Monday's 4A-1 league game at Berryville 2-4, suffered three close losses to nonconference opponents on March 1 at Springdale HarBer (3-1), at Elkins (14-13) on March 7, and on March 10 at Mountain Home (4-2) before absorbing a 10-0 run-rule loss on March 13 to Rogers Heritage at home.

The Cardinals are trying to find their identity as conference play begins with a host of underclassmen on the roster, filling key spots in the lineup. Harper purposely front-loaded the schedule against tough competition, a philosophy which has paid dividends in the past with Farmington winning back-to-back conference championships before graduating a core group.

"I think when you lose as many seniors as we lost, it's difficult to decide what you have early in the season. Our kids are competing, that's what we want them to do," said Farmington coach Jay Harper, after Will Hellard signed a national letter of intent to continue his baseball career with Crown College, of Saint Bonifacius, Minn., at Cardinal Arena on March 15. "We've been playing some upper division teams. We're struggling in some areas right now. We're trying to figure out what we need to do better and once we do that I think we'll be successful."

Two weeks later the Cardinals improved to 3-4 overall and most importantly, 1-0, in the 4A-1 as they run-ruled the Bobcats. With all the new faces in the lineup, the team adjusted and the Cardinals may be finding their stride just in time as league play gets underway.

"It takes a few games for them to understand their role. Once we do that I think we'll be alright," Harper said. "I do think we have talent on this team. It's just that when you lose groups of players it takes awhile for everyone to understand what their role is going to be, whether it's guys who haven't played or [underclassmen coming in] just from a lack of experience to understand what we're asking from them."

The Cardinals have shown their potential at times, and Berryville struggled to throw strikes as Farmington bashed nine hits. Lawson DeVault homered for the Cardinals and Case Enderland doubled to power the offense at Berryville.

Cole Cantrell started for Farmington, working the first three innings and reaching a 45-pitch count.

"He did a good job," Harper said.

Cameron Crisman, who played basketball and was part of a deep run to the Class 4A State semifinals, came on in relief as a left-handed pitcher and finished the game. Both Cardinal hurlers maintained a shutout.

"We had a lot of base hits. I don't think we had anybody who had multiple hits, but any time you get a win in high school baseball it gives you some confidence," Harper said. "You have to be patient with high school players. No. 1, we know who our leaders are, but we have a lot of players who are sophomores, we have to be patient with those guys."

Friday's home stand against 4A-1 foe, Pea Ridge, has been moved from Friday to Thursday with a 5 p.m. start due to weather concerns.