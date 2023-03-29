Civil War lesson

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Mattison Griffin, interpreter at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park, reads the book "The Legend of Old Abe" to the Tomaszewski family from Benton: Aaron, Mikayla and their children, Forrest, Oliver, Piper and Ellis. The state park had lots of activities for families during spring break. For this activity, Griffin was talking about animals used during the Civil War. Old Abe was an eagle used at the Battle of Corinth.

