COLUMN: Look for classes going on at Lincoln Library

Hello everyone,

I had a City Council member mention the other day about Joanie Hannah and her Damsel Defense classes that she teaches. I had not realized she was doing that. So I spoke with Joanie and she has agreed to come to The Lincoln Public Library at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, April 1, 2:30 p.m., to speak to ladies about safety. This is a free class that will probably last a couple of hours. I do need everyone to sign up please so Ms. Joanie will know about how many to expect. Call the library at 824-3294 and we will sign you up or come by. Mark your calendar; you don't want to miss this free class.

Story Time is happening every Wednesday at 10 a.m. for children ages 3 and up.

Some classes are gearing up on Thursdays in April. The Washington County Homeschoolers are having a writing workshop with Ms. Nicole from 9-10 a.m. for ages 8 and up, Science with The Amazeum from 10-11 a.m., ages 5 and up, then lunch from 11 a.m. to noon. In the afternoon, there is a drama from 12 to 1 p.m., ages 5 and up. These classes are every Thursday in the month of April. There is a one-time registration fee of $5 per child per class. The classes run for four weeks, while the drama runs for six weeks. Registration closes March 31 and all fees must be paid by then, please. If you need more information, call the library at 824-3294.

Spring is here! Come by and see us.

Dianna Payne is director of Lincoln Public Library.