Italian girl takes to Lady Tigers soccer

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove won both the varsity and JV girls soccer matches at Mena on Wednesday, March 15.

In the varsity match, Reese Powell scored three goals to pace the Lady Tigers to a 7-1 win.

Foreign exchange student Ali Ridolfi scored two goals. Ana Martinez punched in a goal. Alaina Kirik added a goal. Mia Roy contributed two assists as did Brea Chambliss.

Prairie Grove head coach Tommy Roy noted the Lady Tigers have outscored their opponents 23-2 thus far on the season. He's enthusiastic about implementing his style of soccer, which at times has the Lady Tigers trying to force the ball into the middle of the field to create shots.

"We're kind of playing our formation almost as if you think of basketball. This team's fast, we have some depth, so we're just trying to get the tempo up. They did a really good job of that and we're keeping the ball in the other team's end of the field at least 90 percent of the time in our first two matches. I'm pleased with that. Ali Ridolfi is a nice addition, she's a new player for us this year," Tommy Roy said.

Junior Varsity

Prairie Grove won the JV match 7-1. Ridolfi scored three goals, while Maggie Nations, Ella Faulk, Willa Walters and Martinez each added a goal.

Ali Ridolfi speaks Italian, Spanish and English, communicating in three languages. That capacity, along with her audacity personified in a good way by daring to be herself in an unfamiliar environment impresses her head coach.

"I can't even imagine at 17 years old to be able to [transition to a foreign country]. One, she has fit in well with our girls. As you can see she has a great sense of humor, hilarious. I mean to be able to speak three languages at 17 like that, it amazes me. She's smart academically, too," Tommy Roy said.

Ali Ridolfi has only played organized soccer five years now, but she played recreational soccer.

"She's a great addition, she's also a great personality. The girls love her, the coaches love her. She's just making us a lot better this year," Tommy Roy said.

Prairie Grove just finished with parent-teacher conferences. The host parents fulfill the role of checking on Ali Ridolfi, reviewing her grades and meeting with teachers.

"They're filling that role. We communicate with them in person and in email and we still send stuff back to her parents, too, just to let them know that she's doing a good job and they ought to be proud of her. She's doing a good job in the classroom and on the field," Tommy Roy said.

Ridolfi admits she experienced apprehension when beginning the process of getting into the foreign exchange program.

"I tell you what, when I saw Arkansas first in my application I was a little bit worried about it, but now that I'm at this team, I'm so glad that I'm here and we're going to do a lot good this year in soccer so just be prepared," Ridolfi said.

Upon arrival Ridolfi found out she likes many qualities of life in American, especially within the community of Prairie Grove as a school and town.

"I really like the system over here, how they appreciate their students with sports and they give their attention to this stuff and I really like how both teachers and coaches are approaching us because in Italy it's way different. I've never met a teacher that really cared about a student, and so I really like it here," Ridolfi said.

Ridolfi's learned about the rivalry with Farmington, the school down the road, the Lady Tigers tango with at home on Tuesday, April 4.

"I'm ready. Now that I'm a Tiger, I don't know why but I don't like them. I've never met any of them, but I'm a Tiger so I'm sorry Cardinals," she said.

When told that last year Farmington's boys team won state with a player from Italy, she was asked are the Lady Tigers going to make a run for state?

"We're going to try. We're going to do our best and we really want to win that, but we're going to do our best. That's all I can say," Ridolfi said.