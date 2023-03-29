Sign in
Junior Tigers excel on hardwood

by Mark Humphrey | Today at 11:00 a.m.
Submitted photo/Prairie Grove School Board recently recognized the Prairie Grove Junior High boys basketball team, which won 23 straight games after losing their first two. The junior Tigers won the Ozark Invitational tournament, Bi-County tournament, Conference tournament and went undefeated in conference play.

