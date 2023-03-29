Lady Cardinals overtake Melbourne late

FARMINGTON -- A fifth inning 8-run rally capped a furious comeback as Farmington's softball team defeated Melbourne, the hometown of basketball star Jenna Lawrence, 9-7, to win the Ozarks Classic Tournament.

Farmington wrapped up spring break by winning the tournament compressed into one day at Harrison Saturday with victories over McCory, Harding Academy and Melbourne. Katie Fleming's grand slam against Harding Academy and Kennedy Griggs' 3-run homer in her only at-bat against Melbourne loom large among highlights of the tourney for Farmington. Fleming's bat drove in seven runs in three games, while Griggs' blast sparked the Lady Cardinals late rally.

Farmington 9, Melbourne 7

Jenna Lawrence's hometown squad that included her cousin, former classmate and best friend Abbie Lawrence, came after the Lady Cardinals. Freshman pitcher Kallie Thorton threw three scoreless innings to start the game and got plenty of run support as the Lady Bearkats (5-5, 1-3 3A-2) built a 5-0 lead with a run in the bottom of the second inning and four in the third.

Farmington broke the ice, pushing one run across in the top of the fourth, but still trailed 5-1 going into the fifth inning before the Lady Cardinals erupted. Reese Shirey took care of business in the batters box, going 3 for 4 with two RBIs and scoring a run while the Uher sisters, Morgan Uher in the leadoff spot and Kamryn Uher hitting cleanup, combined to drive four runs in.

Mallory Sills also drove in a run while Fleming doubled.

Melbourne sophomore first baseman Taylor Youngblood doubled and drove in a run. Melbourne has a strong sophomore class with second baseman Rylee Hoskinds driving in a pair of runs and classmate Katie Miller added a pair of RBIs. She plays left field.

Morgan Uher threw five innings to get the win for Farmington. She gave up seven runs on eight hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Thorton was charged with loss, surrendering nine runs on 12 hits with two walks and striking out three over five innings.

Farmington 11, McCory 5

The Lady Cardinals (4-0) pounded out 13 hits to knock off previously unbeaten McCory (5-1) in five innings to start off the tournament. Farmington went right to work as the visitors batting in the top of the first inning. The Lady Cardinals pushed two runs across to open up a lead, which they increased to 5-0 after their second at-bat. McCory answered with three runs scored in the bottom of the second inning to make it 5-3.

Both squads produced three runs in the third inning but Farmington then shut out the Lady Jaguars (5-1, 3-0 2A-6) over the fourth and fifth innings. The Lady Cardinals added three more runs in the top of the fifth to account for the 11-5 final.

McCory finished with six hits but committed four errors.

Farmington's most glaring statistic showed eight runners left on base while a highlight was the Lady Cardinals only struck out once.

Junior outfielder Reese Shirey went 3 for 4 with a double and RBI, in addition to scoring every time she got on base. Isabella Hulsey (2 for 4, triple) and Fleming (2 for 4, double) shared top honors for driving in runs with 3 apiece. Morgan Uher and Mallory Sills each doubled and scored twice.

McCory senior Natalie Creasey (2 for 4, double, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored) led the Lady Jaguars at the plate.

Kennedy Griggs earned the win in the chalked circle, allowing five runs on five hits with a walk and three strikeouts in three innings of work. Kamryn Uher threw two shutout innings in relief, striking out three against one walk while yielding only one hit.

Morgan Schaefer took the loss for McCory. She lasted 4.2 innings, allowing nine runs on 12 hits with two walks and one strikeout. Sophomore Hayden Brewer relieved her and allowed two runs on one hit.

Farmington 9, Harding Academy 5

Farmington (5-0) used an 8-run second inning to power its 9-5 win over another previous undefeated team, Harding Academy (5-1, 1-0 3A-6). the Lady Wildcats outhit Farmington 8-7, but left seven runners stranded on base. Harding's ace freshman, Ava Ellis (4 innings, 7 hits, 9 runs, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks), took the loss, but helped her cause at the plate by going 2 for 2 with a triple, one RBI, and scoring a pair of runs. No other Lady Wildcat had more than one hit.

Harding center fielder McKenney Sheffield doubled but was left on base.

Meanwhile, in the other dugout, Farmington coach Jason Shirey got his message across and the Lady Cardinals achieved a much better success ratio of getting runs across the plate. Farmington left only one runner on base.

Fleming (1 for 2) homered with the bases loaded in the second inning. Amia Carr tripled, driving in two runs, while Reese Shirey produced the only multiple hit game with two hits in three at-bats. She doubled and, although she didn't drive in any runs, she scored both times she got aboard.

Morgan Uher, Justine Davidson and Sills each drove in a run.

Kamryn Uher earned the win for Farmington on the strength of striking out five against three walks, allowing runs on eight hits over four innings.