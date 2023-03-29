Lady Tigers on track versus Clarksville

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove picked up 4A West Conference, 5-0, girls soccer win at home over Clarksville on Thursday, March 10, getting goals from four different players.

Junior Reese Powell scored two goals, one in each half.

The Lady Tigers held a 4-0 lead at intermission, and added one goal in the second half while maintaining a shutout to win by a final margin of 5-0.

Seeing her first action of the season after coming off a concussion, senior Alaina Kirik scored on a direct kick to break ice the ice and get the Lady Tigers on the scoreboard with a 1-0 lead.

Midway through the first half, junior Reese Powell, booted the ball in off a deflection to double the lead at 2-0.

A little over seven minutes expired before Prairie Grove scored again with Hannah Scarrow's goal increasing the Lady Tigers' advantage to 3-0 at the 12:05 mark of the first half.

Barely over a minute went by before Prairie Grove punched in its fourth goal of the first half, this time Willa Walters found the back of the net on an assist by Kirik.

With 2:37 to go in the first half, Mia Roy had a shot go wide right, then with the clock down to 29 seconds in the first half, a Clarksville player sustained an injury and was down on the field for several minutes. This happened on a Lady Tiger corner kick. When play resumed, Prairie Grove tried to boot one more goal in, but was stopped when the Lady Panthers' goalkeeper made a save with 14 seconds remaining before halftime.

Prairie Grove's second half goal came early with 2:39 gone in the half when senior Ella Faulk's assist set up Powell's second goal of the match.

Mia Roy got another shot on goal with 30:40 to play in the second half, but was again wide to the right.

Clarksville mounted an attack that Prairie Grove's goalkeeper stopped with a save at the 13:34 mark of the second half.

Faulk's shot went wide with 4:22 left in the match. Two minutes later, Clarksville's goalkeeper recorded a save. The Lady Tigers thought they scored again with 40 seconds to play, but the shot was ruled blocked although it appeared to penetrate the goal, and Prairie Grove settled for the 5-0 final.