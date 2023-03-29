‘Man-eating’ plant takes center stage

FARMINGTON -- The cast for "Little Shop of Horrors" is senior laden and these actors all have the same message for the community about the latest production to be presented by Farmington Fine Arts Department.

"Come watch it," says senior Nathaniel Black, who is playing Seymour Krelborn, the lead male character in the musical.

"I can't specify it enough," Black said. "It's awesome."

The musical is directed by Zac Perry, high school drama teacher, and Laura Jackson, high school choir teacher.

Black has played lead characters in other Farmington productions but this is his first time to play the main character and he's definitely excited about the opportunity.

"My excitement is through the roof and I can't wait until show night," Black said. "This being probably the most magical part of my life so far, my senior year. I feel like everyone should see it. It's going to be a great show and we've given our all. Everyone. It's amazing."

While Seymour is the main character in the play, a plant named Audrey II is probably the most important part of the story and Black said the plant is his favorite character.

To see all the story about Audrey II, people will have to come to the program because some of the features of the plant will not be disclosed until the show.

Black gives a short summary about his character. Seymour is a kid born on skid row and reared by the owner of the floral shop, Mr. Musnik. Seymour is bullied by Musnik and others and believes his life measures nothing until he meets the plant, which he names Audrey II after the main girl character, Audrey, whom he secretly likes.

"Basically, he begins to feed the plant but it causes a chain of events of disasters," Black said.

Black tried out for Seymour and identifies with the character. He says he was an introvert when he was younger and was in a similar situation, not feeling confident about himself.

Audrey is played by senior Carley Adams and Adams describes Audrey as a shy girl who works with Seymour in the floral shop. She's dating an abusive, sadistic guy, dentist Dr. Orin Scrivello, played by Ben Langston. Throughout the show, Seymour helps Audrey come out of her shell.

Adams said the cast has had fun working on the production. Tryouts were held in December and everyone received their parts before Christmas break. The cast started rehearsing in early January and has worked together most days after school.

The plant is a puppet that will be various sizes throughout the program and the voice of the plant belongs to Riley Lockard, another Farmington senior. Lockard said he watched the musical over the summer and knew he wanted to play the plant.

"My favorite part is that I win because I'm the plant," Lockard said.

People at the show will "definitely be blown away by the plant," Lockard said. "It's going to be a really good show."

Senior Scout Morrison has been in all of the plays and musicals directed by Perry since ninth grade and while he liked playing on the football team, Morrison said drama has been his favorite activity in high school.

"We've put a lot of effort in it trying to go out with a bang as seniors," Morrison said.

He plays Mr. Mushnik and said he auditioned for the part because it looked like a fun character.

Morrison said he plans to take drama classes in college but theater is not his main goal in life.

Several of the others are interested in pursuing something in the theater or musical world. Black, for example, said his goal is to be famous, possibly on screen. Adams is interested in being a drama teacher or a music/choir teacher.

Perry said he selected the "Little Shop of Horrors" because he wanted to do something for his seniors so they all would have a chance to be in it. Many of these seniors have been with him since ninth grade.

"It's a fun play. You don't take it seriously because it's about a silly plant and everyone in it is a little extreme. They are either a good person or a bad person. It's goofy and it's been fun to work on."

Similar to some of the other shows, this one has something outstanding that's a surprise for the audience, he said. For "Beauty and the Beast," the fine arts department rented the extravagant costumes. For "Grease," it was the classic car used in the song "Greased Lightning." For "Little Shop of Horrors," it is the plant that Perry rented from a company in California.

The musical, according to broadway.com, is based on the 1960 film by Roger Corman. It is described as a cult favorite musical.

