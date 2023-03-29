Match that almost never was

LINCOLN -- Lincoln won its season-opening match of the boys soccer season with a 4-1 victory over rival Prairie Grove on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Lincoln junior Peyton Grisham turned in a productive night, scoring two goals. He was frustrated that he slipped on the turf and couldn't convert a penalty kick

"He's really good. I knew he'd be good this year. Last year we kind of played him all over the field and this year I'm kind of moving him up to fill some of those scoring voids because he plays competitively pretty much all year," said Lincoln coach Mason Wann.

Wann's was confident that Peyton Grisham could fill the role, and plugged him into the lineup in different spots.

"It was a good first night for him. He got one on each side. He started at right forward, got a goal, then he got one on the left side as well. He just kind of slipped on the PK for the hat trick," Wann said.

In the rivalry match, Wann doesn't have to motivate his players when taking on neighboring Prairie Grove.

"Honestly, the kids are kind of the ones who [demanded the match be played]," Wann said.

The proximity of the U.S. 62 rivals, six miles apart, would seem to indicate they would compete in an annual rivalry series but that didn't happen in 2022, and wasn't on the schedule for this season.

That didn't sit well with either the Tigers or Wolves.

Players from both teams pressured both Wann and Prairie Grove coach Matt Chandler to arrange a match. The coaches texted back and forth, and early on there didn't seem to be much progress in establishing a calendar date.

"I think his kids were on him about it and my kids kept saying, 'Hey, we need to play Prairie Grove,' and we texted [back and forth]. I was like, 'You know, we're not getting anything to line up.' They kept asking and kept asking, talk to them and see if you can get something to line up," Wann said.

Finally Chandler texted Wann about a Feb. 28, open date and the coaches were able to make it happen.

"The kids really wanted to play this one. I think we tried to make it work last year but just had too many [matches] scheduled already by the time we were starting. So I think both teams [wanted to play]. It's a rivalry for sure but they got a lot of guys who are good friends as well on each team so that's kind of cool," Wann said.

Lincoln got on the scoreboard just under nine minutes into the match when Peyton Grisham scored a goal to put the Wolves up 1-0. The Wolves continued to work their offense but were stymied the rest of the half by outstanding efforts by Prairie Grove goalkeepers.

"We're excited, we learned a lot from this. Nobody likes to come out on the losing end but it's a positive thing that we're getting a chance to rep and go against a pretty good squad here at Lincoln. They're fast and they had some scorers who could put some pressure on us," Chandler said.

The Wolves got a lot of shots on goal, keeping the pressure on Prairie Grove's defense.

"I was proud that we got quite a bit of shots on goal. Obviously, being the first match, we missed some of those ones that hopefully we'll start making later in the year but we got a lot of good shots for sure," said Lincoln coach Mason Wann.

"We played a lot of guys; we played almost two whole units so that's pretty good," Wann said.

The addition of sophomore Kale Jones to the roster brings more speed and strength.

"He's worked really hard so far in the offseason. He's up to about 180 pounds so we're trying to keep that on him because that's obviously able to help him so much because he's gotten faster with that. He's been jumping higher and getting faster as well as gaining weight so that's been big time because he was able to kind of run through some of those [defensive tactics] whenever they tried to push him off the ball, he was able to run through them a little bit and keep going. That was definitely a big help for us," Wann said.

Lincoln's senior goalie, Jakkson Grisham, is Peyton's older brother. Jakkson's savvy on the soccer field and knows where to position himself.

"He's a very good player for sure. It's really big time for us to have him back. He was All-State last year and did really good in the tournament and to have him back, able to lead the defense and show up and work hard every day it's big for us for sure," Wann said.

Chandler noted coming into the match, Lincoln got in several more practices due to having a turf surface at Wolfpack Stadium.

"It's nice when the weather's bad and we have to go inside and we're doing the best we can. You know we're not going to use that as an excuse by any means," Chandler said.

One positive note for Prairie Grove, Davis Huitink scored a goal off a penalty kick.

"Davis Huitink, he's going to be a great leader for us. He's a senior, he's been really working hard to get to this point and he wants to make sure that he represents himself and the school and the team as best he can so he's excited to be able to be a forward and go try to score points this year," Chandler said.

Tiger goalkeeper Corbin Bowlin deprived the Wolves of a number of point-blank shots in the box, before sustaining an injury that forced him to come out of the match.

"Corbin's a big body kid. He really wanted to get back in the game but he has a pretty thick little gash on his head that we had to make sure we got covered up, and so we had to go borrow a little bit of medical kit stuff from the Lincoln trainers and we're really appreciative of that, but he works hard and that's representative in every sport that he's been participating in for Prairie Grove," Chandler said.