Police report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Felicia Romine, 35, of Fayetteville, was cited March 10 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Andrea Sharp, 36, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 6 in connection with assault third degree, endangering the welfare of a minor.

Kylie Johns, 33, of Farmington, was arrested March 8 in connection with DWI, failure to register vehicle.

David Yamkis, 20, of Lincoln, was arrested March 10 in connection with DWI, failure to stop at a red light, littering.

David Ordaz III, 27, of Corpus Christi, Texas, was cited March 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Clint Hamrick, 45, of Farmington, was cited March 14 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Dearl Moreland, 33, of Alice, Texas, was cited March 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kelsey Bowlin, 32, of Winslow, was cited March 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kayla Cox., 28, of Rogers, was cited March 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Justin Huberd-Hansen, 34, of Rogers, was cited March 16 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Christopher Conduff, 46, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, was arrested March 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Garrett Myers, 33, of Farmington, was arrested March 16 in connection with DWI drugs, felony possession of a controlled substance.

Casey Camp, 27, of Fayetteville, was cited March 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Candace Murdock, 45, of West Fork, was arrested March 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Larry Hankins, 19, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 18 on warrants for failure to appear and failure to pay.

Leigh Hess-Bowling, 46, of Winslow, was cited March 18 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Cheryle Cooper, 52, of Lincoln, was arrested March 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Rhonda Roberts, 49, of Westville, Okla., was cited March 19 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jarrett Curtsinger, 39, of Fayetteville, was cited March 19 on a warrant in connection with contempt of court and criminal trespass.

Jenna Stites, 25, of Rogers, was cited March 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Esteban Velazquez Sotelo, 18, of Springdale, was arrested March 20 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jason Martin, 39, of Stigler, Okla., was cited March 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.

James Lockard, 35, of Springdale, was cited March 21 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jordynn Simon, 25, of Bella Vista, was arrested March 18 in connection with DWI, speeding.

Conner McReynolds, 24, of Westville, was arrested March 18 in connection with DWI, careless and prohibited driving, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Faith Finklea, 20, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 19 in connection with DWI, careless and prohibited driving, minor in possession of alcohol.

Brandi Risley, 40, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 22 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Joshua Ralston, 43, of Lincoln, was cited March 24 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Amity Johnston, 33, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kelly McDonald, 40, of West Fork, was cited March 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Don Mourning, 60, of Cane Hill, was arrested March 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

FARMINGTON

Sonia Corbin, 36, of Fayetteville, was cited March 17 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Ashley Nicol, 35, of Fayetteville, was cited March 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Dwight Warren, 49, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 17 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Seth Cobb, 29, of Fayetteville, was cited March 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Roy Walters, 44, of Farmington, was arrested March 17 in connection with assault on family member third degree, disorderly conduct.

Melaine Osburn, 50, of Fayetteville, was cited March 19 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Clarence Brace, 25, of Springdale, was cited March 20 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Colin Carter, 31, of Cane Hill, was cited March 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kenyon Lewis, 25, of Springdale, was cited March 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Carmen Zuniga, 52, of Fayetteville, was cited March 21 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Dylan Hale, 30, of Fayetteville, was cited March 21 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Zachary Jones, 30, of Fayetteville, was cited March 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.