Restaurant inspections

Editor's note: The Arkansas Department of Health is changing how it labels violations. During this process, both newer and older terms may appear.

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable, one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately.

Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

March 13

Erica's Restaurant

243 W. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: Some items were not date-marked in the walk-in. Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Prairie Grove Junior High School

806 N. Mock St., Prairie Grove

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: One dumpster lid is missing.

March 14

Flash Market

403 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: The handwash sink was blocked by a ladder.

Prairie Grove Middle School

240 Viney Grove Road, Prairie Grove.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: Disposable portion cups were being used as scoops in two containers of sugar.

Stay Play Learn Children's Academy

81 E. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to events that involve the discharge of bodily fluids onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. The procedures shall address the specific actions employees must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of employees, consumers, food and surfaces to the fluids.

Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

March 15

Coyle's Family Restaurant

661 E. Douglas St., Prairie Grove.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: Two spray bottles of sanitizer were not labeled. Core violations: An uncovered beverage can was in the food prep area.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: Pedal Pops Food Truck, 169 W. Main St., Farmington; Casey's, 699 E. Heritage Parkway, Prairie Grove.

NWA Democrat-Gazette