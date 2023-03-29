Sensational goal highlights Lady Tigers win over Cossatot River

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Foreign-exchange student Ali Ridolfi scored a sensational goal as Prairie Grove won its girls soccer nonconference match over Cossatot River (5-0) on Wednesday, March 1.

Ridolfi, who speaks three languages, Italian, some Spanish and English, celebrated that shot from her perspective as a highlight of teamwork that developed on the field.

"Well, when you play soccer, the most important thing is have a nice team, and that shot, it just came like very normally," Ridolfi said. "You don't really think about it, you just kick the ball. You can't even see the ball. You just know that your teammate will send you that ball exactly on your right foot."

Ridolfi's goal impressed Prairie Grove coach Tommy Roy, who acknowledges she's a student of the game.

"She watches soccer as much as she can. She's always got it on her phone, watching her team, Milan, which is her team over in Italy that she loves and she's always watching them play, but she's been a great addition," Tommy Roy said.

Tommy Roy, in his first season as head coach at Prairie Grove after serving as an assistant to Mat Stewart the past two seasons, gets a bonus -- he's coaching his daughter, junior Mia Roy. He raved about Ridolfi's goal after the match.

"She understands the game about as well as any high school player I've been around. She's got great vision, she's very unselfish, and she made one of the prettiest shots I've seen in high school soccer in probably the last 10 years. It really should be on ESPN, for ESPN's Top 10, I mean it was that good. You just don't see that," Tommy Roy said.

For her part, Ridolfi said players on the field have to trust their team.

"Really, I'm so proud of this team and I've very glad that I'm here this year," Ridolfi said.

Reese Powell, Hannah Scarrow, Ridolfi, Bree Chambliss and Ella Faulk scored a goal apiece against Cossatot River with Charli Foster playing goalkeeper. Tommy Roy was pleased with the overall performance while noting the team only got in seven practices in the week-and-a-half leading up to competition.

The Lady Tigers played without two of their top players, senior Alaina Kirik, sidelined by concussion protocol, and sophomore Brianna Saldana.

"We got a lot of new players this year and we've got our best player out right now with Alaina Kirik, so I was really proud of Emma Henry, who stepped in and played center mid-fielder. She's never done that before, but you couldn't tell she hadn't. She did a really good job filling in," Tommy Roy said.

The Lady Tigers anticipated even more depth on the roster with both players coming back.

"Obviously, we'll be looking forward to getting Alaina back. Then Emma will play in her normal position [of defense]. The game plan tonight was just on the offensive end to force everything in the middle so we can keep getting shots. I think we hit the cross bar or the post four or five times," Tommy Roy said.

While that seemed frustrating at times it doesn't damper the enthusiasm for soccer.