Tigers shut out by Clarksville

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove dropped a 4A West Conference boys soccer match, 6-1 at home against Clarksville (4-0-1) on Thursday, March 10.

The Tigers gave up five goals in the first half and never found the net.

Clarksville scored an early goal to grab a 1-0 lead, which continued to mount as the defending 4A State Runner-up squad, which lost 4-3 to Farmington in the 2022 State Finals at Benton, showed they still have plenty of firepower.

The Panthers added goals at the 31:01 and 25:53 marks, stretching their lead out to 3-0.

Prairie Grove goalkeeper Tyler Tigert gave a valiant effort but the Panthers hit him from all sides, repeatedly penetrating the box and working to set up quality shots on goal.

Prairie Grove coach Matt Chandler said the weather affected the number of practices the Tigers were able to get in early in the season.

"We're getting our young guys worked in, getting opportunities to be on the field, playing with the true width, working with the pass, things like that. Those are things that we need to keep getting better at and so we just need to be able to find more time, good sunny days so that we can actually get out there and practice with the whole squad," Chandler said.

Clarksville's Eric Trevino scored off a header with 19:46 remaining in the first half to push Clarksville's lead up to 4-0.

In the latter portion of the first half, Prairie Grove mounted several attacks, forcing the Panther goalkeeper to make a save with 15:14 to play in the first half. The Tigers couldn't capitalize upon an opportunity with four minutes to go when they lured the Panther goalkeeper 30 yards out and nearly got the ball past him.

Clarksville narrowly managed to avoid the nightmare of trying to defend an "empty-net scenario" and unleashed a lightning fast counter-attack, scoring at the other end 14 seconds later to increase its lead to 5-0.

Prairie Grove went the other way, forcing another save by the Clarksville goalie 21 seconds after the Panthers' fifth goal.

Prairie Grove staved off a penalty kick by Clarksville's #16 and Tigert came up big twice in the final 2:29 of the first half. He made a diving deflection, causing the ball to go out of bounds, and recorded a save 33 seconds later.

Each team scored a goal in the second half to make the final 6-1.