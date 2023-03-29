WCEL Obituaries for March 20, 2023

photo: Spears, Mars

Sybol Evaun Allen Mars

Sybol Evaun Allen Mars, born February 22, 1948, in Lowell, Arkansas, passed away March 21, 2023. She was the daughter of Raymond Allen and Mildred Ledford Allen and married Gary Wayne Mars, Sr., on August 28, 1967, in Hindsville, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; three sisters, Ruby Easter, Ethel Denham and Mary Sue Williams; three brothers, Johnny Ray Allen, Kenneth Allen and Ronald Allen.

She is survived by sisters, Eula Hill, Ann Gibbs and Mildred Gibbs; brothers, Raymond (Bucky) Allen, Arvin Allen, Charlie Allen and Stanley Allen; children, Sandy Rush and husband Eddie, Gary Mars, Jr., and wife Tonya, Douglas Mars, Rebecca Hart, Randall Mars and wife Heather; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A graveside remembrance gathering was held at the Aurora Cemetery in Huntsville on Saturday, March 25.

Barbara "Nadine Spears

Barbara "Nadine" Spears of Farmington, Arkansas, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 19, 2023, in her home surrounded by family. She was born September 29, 1941, to AC and Frances Williams at the Elizabeth Hospital in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Nadine, her husband Bob and their two sons, Randy and Danny, established Spears Cattle Company in 1968 in Farmington, Arkansas. She was a member of Calvery Baptist Church in Fayetteville, Arkansas, as well as a member of the Gideons. She was known for her love of dairy cows, basketball, cruises, cheering on grandkids and great-grandkids playing sports and all things Razorback.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Ronnie Williams.

She is survived by her husband of sixty-two years, Bob Spears of the home; two sons, Randy Spears (Dawna) and Danny Spears (Mary Ann); a brother, Donald Williams (Maribelle); six grandchildren, Melissa Pittman (Will), Ryan Spears (Laci), Justin Spears, Hailey Robinson (Aaron), Madison Lowrimore (Logan), Mack Spears (Molly); and nine great-grandchildren, Parker, Palmer and Liam Pittman, Presleigh and AC Spears, Collin and Scarlett Stone, Hudson Lowrimore and Eva-Grey Robinson.

The funeral service was held March 23, 2023, at Calvary Baptist in Fayetteville Arkansas, with Kirk Shelton and Paul Young officiating. Burial was in Farmington Cemetery with a graveside service.

Pallbearers include Ryan Spears, Justin Spears, Mack Spears, Will Pittman, Aaron Robinson, Logan Lowrimore and Doug Williams. Honorary pallbearers were Liam Pittman, AC Spears, Collin Stone, and Hudson Lowrimore.

The family appreciates her caretakers, Jennifer Treat and Michelle Ferrel.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to make donations to Gideons International. You can make donations online at https://www.gideons.org/.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Denise Kay Starr

Denise Kay Starr, 57, a resident of Fayetteville, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, at her home. Arkansas. She was born November 14, 1965, in Marion, Kansas, the daughter of Darrel and Irene (Petter) Stucky.

She enjoyed her coffee black, sitting on the front porch in the mornings. She filled her time with gardening, crafting, DIY projects, and enjoying the outdoors with her dog Cross. She loved rock and roll and always had county playing in the background. Denise was funny, witty, hardworking, crafty, handy and resourceful of everything she had. Always barefoot, always right. She loved her grand babies dearly and was always thinking of them.

She was preceded in death by one son, Joshua Starr.

Survivors include her son, Josiah Starr and wife Kaylen, and daughter Dalana Garza and husband Miguel; one sister, Tammy O'Dell; her father, Darrel Stucky; mother, Irene Allred; three grandchildren, Grayson, Augustine and Stella.

The family will receive friends 9-10 a.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023, prior to the service at the Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove. Burial will be in the Prairie Grove Cemetery with no graveside service.

Immediately after the service we will have a gathering of friends and family to celebrate the life of Denise at the American Legend 120 S Neal St, Prairie Grove, AR.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Brian K. Thomas

Brian K. Thomas, age 55, a resident of Farmington, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Springdale, Arkansas. He was born August 22, 1967, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the son of Donald Lee and Oleta Faye (Bowling) Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his brother, Jeff Thomas and his wife Tina; one niece, Sarah Thomas; two nephews, John and Zaiden Thomas; three great-nephews, Benjamin, Hayden and Mason; and one great-niece, Donna Mae.

Funeral service was held March 27, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in the Farmington Cemetery.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.