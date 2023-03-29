What’s Happening

CANE HILL

Historic Cane Hill family picnic

Historic Cane Hill is hosting a family-friendly, bring-your-own-picnic day, beginning at noon, Sunday, April 2, at Historic Cane Hill. The picnic will be held on the Presbyterian Church lawn and will last until 3 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring picnic blankets, chairs and any other desired furniture for an outside meal. Participants should bring their own ready-to-eat family picnic. Dessert items and soft drinks will be provided.

FARMINGTON

Women's self-defense workshop

Farmington United Methodist Church and its United Women in Faith will sponsor a self-defense workshop for women and girls 13 years and older from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, March 30 at the church, 355 Southwinds Road. The workshop is free but participants are encouraged to register for tickets. Michelle Tennant will present the workshop, "Worthy to be called Warrior." Tickets for the workshop are available at https:// www.eventbrite.com/e/worthy-to-be-called-warrior-tickets-565291320557.

Fire Department's Pancake Breakfast

Farmington Fire Department will have its annual community pancake breakfast from 6-10 a.m., Saturday, April 8 at the fire department, 372 W. Main St. Cost is $5.

LINCOLN

Women's Self-Defense Class

The Lincoln Public Library will host a free "Damsel in Distress" Class taught by Joanie Hannah at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, April 1. Hannah will answer questions about self defense for women. Those interested are asked to register for the class ahead of time, 479-824-3294.