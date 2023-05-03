As a deer pants for water

"As a deer pants for flowing streams, so pants my soul for you, O God." - Psalm 42:1 (English Standard Version)

These words of the Psalmist David in the Old Testament reflect a deep longing for something beyond merely experiencing humanity on a daily basis.

Prairie Grove baseball coach Mitch Cameron found himself in a similar situation, not reaching, what to him, means true postseason play from 2016 through 2022, including a stint from 2016-2019 as head coach at Rogers Heritage before returning to a program he built into a perennial contender during his first tenure at Prairie Grove from 2008-2015.

Cameron's frustrations came to an end with a 3-2 victory over Huntsville in the 4A-1 District tournament on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, when the Tigers turned the tables on Huntsville, a team which had eliminated them by the same score, 3-2, on April 27, 2021, in the District 4A-1 tournament at Farmington in Cameron's first season back returning to the Tiger program.

Last year, Prairie Grove lost 8-1 to Shiloh Christian on April 27, 2022, in a game played at Springdale in the district tournament, which left the Tigers one game short of qualifying for regionals, a feat the Tigers regularly accomplished during Cameron's first stint at Prairie Grove from 2008-2015.

The breakthrough win satisfied not only Cameron's longing, but those of Prairie Grove fans yearning for a postseason foray such as the 2011 journey into the state finals behind ace Jalen Beeks, now pitching in the Majors as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Huntsville didn't not go quietly in a game that began at high noon to avoid weather coming in later that afternoon.

The timetable seemed appropriate.

The Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Mason Davidson walked, then stole second. Jude Box singled to drive in the run. Prairie Grove starter Conner Hubbs walked the next guy, then gave up a single into left field to load the bases, but got out of the jam with a strikeout on a 2-2 pitch.

"That was a big momentum shift to hold them to one run. They could have definitely opened it up there," Cameron said.

Prairie Grove answered in the bottom half of the first. Hubbs hit a ground ball to third and reached on an error, then stole second. With one out Tate Benoit hit into a fielder's choice. The Eagles got Hubbs out while Benoit made it to first. Freshman Owen Davenport walked to put two runners on for Prairie Grove. He scored on Bryce Ledgerwood's base hit to gain a 1-1 tie.

Huntsville went back ahead 2-1 in the third set up by Davidson's leadoff double. Amos Mayes drove in a run with a grounder to center field. Hubbs struck out the next three Eagles to end the threat.

Davenport belted a solo home run in the bottom of the third to knot the score at 2-2.

"He crushed it. They had some opportunities. We had some opportunities. I felt like both teams played really well," Cameron said.

Prairie Grove's defense backed up senior Ryder Orr, who came on in relief with two outs in the sixth inning.

"They were threatening," Cameron said.

Orr walked the the first batter he faced, then gave up a double to Paxton Harriman, but the Tigers prevented a run. Benoit got the ball in the outfield and threw to Ledgerwood at second, who threw the runner out at the plate. That was big because it preserved the 2-2 tie.

"Their pitchers, Kendall Evans and Amos Mayes did a great job. It was a good pitching game. There was good defense on both sides. We executed one more time than they did," Cameron said.

As much as Cameron's personally invested into the program, he didn't breathe easy until Cooper Stephens raced home on Spencer Allen's squeeze bunt to score the winning run for Prairie Grove to get the Tigers beyond the 4A-1 District tournament for the first time since 2015.

Cameron inserted Stephens as a pinch-runner after Ledgerwood reached on a two-base error to start the bottom of the sixth. He moved to third when Asher Linn executed a sacrifice bunt, then beat a path to home and victory when Allen unloaded a bunt toward the pitcher.

The Eagles still had one at-bat remaining.

In the seventh Orr walked the leadoff batter, then struck out Brady Bolinger. Orr got Davidson to hit a line drive into the glove of Hubbs playing first, who executed a double play by catching the runner off base, and in that instant Prairie Grove and Cameron returned to the promised land.

Prior to this week's 4A North Regional at Gravette, what Cameron considers his last postseason game was a Class 4A State tournament 11-4 loss to Arkadelphia on May 14, 2015.

"It's the first time I've been in the postseason in eight years. It feels good," Cameron said.

The win moved the fourth-seeded Tigers (16-5) into Friday's semifinal game at Gravette against top seed Farmington, and most importantly secured Prairie Grove a spot in this week's Class 4A North Region Tournament, also at Gravette.

Prairie Grove dropped that contest by the same score, 3-2, and takes the No. 4 seed into regional play, but for Cameron the monkey's off his back.

"Huntsville got to the state semifinals last year. For us to come back and beat them twice [this season] is huge for our program," Cameron said.

If the pattern continues, the next Prairie Grove gets into a 3-2 game, they should win.

Mark Humphrey is a sports writer for the Enterprise-Leader. The opinions are the author's own.