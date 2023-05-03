Manage Subscription
Drive for food

May 3, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader This 1931 Chevy Roadster owned by Tommy Murphy of Farmington attracts a lot of attention during the first Drive to Feed Farmington, held Saturday at Farmington United Methodist Church. The church, Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce, Administration Motorsports and the law office of Joseph Paul Smith sponsored the car show to benefit the church's food pantry. Farmington police and fire departments also brought vehicles for children to see. The benefit included music, classic cars, a dunk tank and food trucks.

