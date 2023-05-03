Early voting opens for Lincoln’s special election

LINCOLN -- Early voting will be available Thursday and Friday (May 4-5) at the Masonic Lodge for Lincoln's special election to extend the city's 0.625% local sales tax with proceeds to be used to refund the library debt and finance the construction of a new community building on Lincoln Square.

Registered voters can cast ballots for early voting at Lincoln Masonic Lodge, 108 W. Arthur Ave., from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on both days.

The special election will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 9. City of Lincoln registered voters can vote at any of the vote centers open on May 9. In Lincoln, the voting center will be at the Masonic Lodge. To find out about other voting centers, go to Washington County's website under the Election Commission link, washingtoncountyar.gov.

May 9 also is the date for the annual school elections and special elections for the cities of Springdale and Tontitown.

Lincoln's election ballot will have two questions and both questions have to be approved for the city to move forward with its plan to construct a new community building on Lincoln Square. Voters can vote "for" or "against" on each question.

The first question asks voters to allow the city to refund the outstanding balance, $450,000, on the 2012 library bond issue and to extend the 0.625% local sales tax to pay this outstanding balance.

The second question asks voters to allow the city to issue $3.8 million in bonds to finance the costs to demolish the present community building on Lincoln Square, to finance the construction of a new community building in its place and to extend the 0.625% local sales tax to pay off the bonds.

Mayor Doug Hutchens said a new community building would be an extension of the city's public library.

"Our library is our showplace," Hutchens said. "When we have developers come to town and we have visitors come to town, we show them the library. We can say the city of Lincoln voted to provide this for their community. That's a big deal."

A new community building would give Lincoln a place for citywide events and a place for members of the community to use, he said.

"We don't have a presentation area where we can have events that is up to date and is something that we can be proud of," Hutchens said. "It will continue to add value to the square, encourage growth around the square and continues what we started with this library. It's putting your money back into your community."

Plans show the new community building would have 4,431 square feet. The interior design includes a lobby, community room with seating for 176 people at round tables, commercial kitchen, storage room, men's and women's restrooms.

The exterior of the proposed building is brick to match the library, has porches on two sides, a drive-up area for the kitchen and men's and women's bathrooms accessible from the outside.

The building will be placed in the middle of the square, instead of off-center like the current building. The location of the front entrance has been changed and will face south toward Main Street.

Hutchens is excited about the plan to have the building face Main Street. He said people will turn onto Main Street and they will see the front of the new community building, instead of the side of a building.

The city held its second public informational meeting about the project last week and it was better attended than the first one on March 29.

Several residents said they support the project and plan to vote for it.

"I'm all for it," said Ronnie Rinehart. "You can't use the other one at all. I think it will be good for the town having a nice building in the middle of the square."

Wendy Lindsey said she plans to personally promote the project and encourage others to vote for it.

"I think it's absolutely beautiful," Lindsey said.

Morgan Lindsey said he likes that the building is the first thing people will see coming off the highway.

Hutchens said the city will apply for grants for other improvements on Lincoln Square if the project is approved by voters. Some ideas are new landscaping and burying the electric power lines.

"With the rebuild of the center of the square, additional grants become available when they see a community willing to continue in their own well-being," Hutchens said noting, to be eligible for grants, the city has to be prepared to use the money.

"We're in a good spot to make a big change and a big improvement that is gonna last another 50 years, another 100 years," Hutchens said.

Staff photo The photo of this rendering shows an aerial view of the proposed community building on Lincoln Square. The building would be located in the middle of the building, with the front entrance facing East Park Street and Main Street.

