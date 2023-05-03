Farmington to offer three pre-K classes

FARMINGTON -- Farmington School District will open up three classrooms next year for its new pre-K program to be housed in the former Ledbetter school building.

The program will have 45 slots available, 15 students in each class. The student tuition will be $150 weekly for full-pay students.

Farmington School Board approved a $279,615 budget for the program at its April 24 meeting. Of the budget, the school projects to receive about $237,000 from pre-K tuition. The money will be used for salaries, furniture, building improvements, technology, playground and materials to set up classroom stations.,

Jon Laffoon, superintendent of schools, said the district is applying for funding from the Arkansas Better Chance Program (ABC) but for now, the school will be covering all the costs of the new program.

The building has received its compliance certification from the Department of Human Services. Meals for the children will be prepared at the junior high and brought over to the cafeteria in the building. For security, a door fob will be installed for the foyer of the building.

The board also approved a new position for the pre-K program on the salary schedule for classified employees. A classified pre-K teacher will be paid $21 per hour for an eight-hour day.

In other action, the board approved a memorandum of understanding with the city of Farmington for two school resource officers. Next year, the school will pay 75% of the salaries of both officers and the city will pay 25%. Laffoon said the school's cost will increase $10,800 because of the change.

In personnel action, the board approved Cassy Story, who presently is assistant principal at Farmington Junior High, as the new principal for Williams Elementary School for 2023-24. Williams principal Kara Gardenhire is retiring at the end of the school year.

Other hires include Candice Carver as ALE director, Darcy Brotherton as a pre-K teacher, Megan Jech as a paraprofessional, Peri Trudell as pre-K building secretary and nine classroom teachers, Jimbo Scrimshire, Megan Grizzle, Katy Divis, Mary "Evelyn" Maurras, Hope Fuzzell, Emily Williams, Megan Steinbrenner, Emily Johnson and Sarah Higgins. Chelsey Carter will change from classroom teacher to art teacher at Folsom Elementary.

The board approved resignations from teachers Kodi Murphree, Ashley Davis, Ashley Schurtz, Kaitlyn Johnston and Gretchen Wilkes.