Gentry outlasts PG in slugfest

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Gentry outlasted Prairie Grove, winning a slugfest, 14-11, on Tuesday, April 25, with the Lady Pioneers advancing to regionals while Prairie Grove was eliminated in the first round at district.

The two teams combined for 25 runs and 36 hits. A four-run sixth inning provided the difference as Gentry held off the Lady Tigers in a rain-soaked seventh inning.

Gentry coach Erica Jones felt the Lady Pioneers performed well in a pressure situation on the road.

"Every single one of our girls came out here and played their role. They played for their team, they played for the name Gentry across their chest and we're just incredibly proud of them. Our pitcher did a heckuva job in rainy conditions and our hitters got up and competed at the plate and we made plays in the field," Jones said.

Ivey Sparkman hit two home runs and drove in five runs for Prairie Grove. Kinnison Hamilton was 5-for-5 with a triple and double. Rhiannon Umfleet homered for the Lady Tigers.

"They played in the same conditions, give them credit. They played well," said Prairie Grove coach Dave Torres. "I think we scored in every inning, but we just couldn't get over the mountain, we just ran out of outs. I'm proud of these seniors, these girls who have been with the program all four years since I've been here. They showed good leadership. We're just going to have go from here."

Gentry's hit parade featured a quartet of players with multiple hits. Audrie Littlejohn went 3 for 3 with two home runs and four RBIs to lead the Lady Pioneers. Littlejohn smacked her seventh and eighth home runs of the season. Sophomore Evey Tomlinson was 3 for 4, while Madison Voyles went 3-for-5 with tw0 triples, a double and four RBIs, and Hallie Kreger (2 for 4, 3 RBIs) homered.

Freshman Alexis Lopez (1 for 3), sophomore Presley Ward (1 for 6), and sophomore Cindy Barger (1 for 5) also had hits.

Senior Emmi Haag (0 for 2), junior Favy Najar (0 for 3), and freshman Iris Still (0 for 4) also saw action.

Prairie Grove fought an uphill battle after falling behind 8-2. A strikeout by Chloe Hillian with the bases loaded kept the disparity from being even further to end the third inning.\

In their half of the inning, the Lady Tigers answered with three runs. Umfleet led off by dropping a single into left center field. Kinnison Hamilton reached on an error and with two runners aboard, Sparkman hammered her first home run to cut the gap to 8-5.

A base-running error cost the Lady Tigers a chance to score another run.

Sparkman drilled another two-run shot in the fourth to pull Prairie Grove within 8-7.

Gentry got one run back with Voyles leading off with a triple that was misjudged in the fifth. Lopez' sacrifice fly plated Voyles, keeping Gentry's advantage of two runs at 9-7.

Prairie Grove kept chipping away. Elizabeth Stoufer drove in a run with a single, again narrowing Gentry's lead to one run, at 9-8.

The Lady Pioneers scored four runs with two outs in the sixth to put the Lady Tigers on ice.

Lopez (RBI single), Kreger (2 RBI single), and Tomlinson (RBI single) provided the firepower that staked Gentry to a 13-8 advantage.

Umfleet got beaned in the rain to start the Lady Tigers' half of the sixth. She scored on Kinnson Hamilton's triple. Sparkman walked and Jill Emerson hit into a fielder's choice that scored a run, trimming Gentry's lead to 13-10.

Iris Still walked to start the seventh for Gentry. Voyles sent a triple into right field on the heels of a sacrifice bunt by Aubrey Fox that scored Still, providing the Lady Pioneers a 14-10 cushion.

Umfleet's solo home run for Prairie Grove with two outs became the hast hurrah for the senior catcher and her classmates in the bottom of the seventh as Gentry advanced to a semifinal game against Gravette on Thursday.

The win also secured a berth in this week's 4A-North Regional Tournament at Gravette.

"I'm really, really proud of them and we're excited to extend our season," Jones said. "We're excited, anything can happen once you get to the regional tournament."