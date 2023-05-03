Lady Cardinals down Gentry for third place

GRAVETTE -- Farmington secured the No. 3 seed out of the 4A-1 District softball tournament by defeating Gentry, 8-5, in Friday's consolation game at Gravette behind four hits by Amia Carr.

The junior outfielder went 4 for 4 at the plate, homering in the first, doubling in the third, singling in the fourth and sixth. She finished with 3 RBIs and scored twice after she got on base.

Farmington coach Jason Shirey liked how the Lady Cardinals rebounded after losing a 3-1 lead going into the seventh inning and suffering a 7-3 loss to Pea Ridge in Thursday's semifinal.

"I'm happy with our kids coming out today and responding after a tough loss. That was good. It's a good league so it's going to be tough night in and night out," Jason Shirey said. "They [Gentry] are playing well at the right time. Their record may not show it, but they're as a good a hitting team as we've seen so they've got the potential to put runs on the board. We had a couple of loose innings, but our kids responded when we needed to."

Farmington scored three runs, jumping ahead in the first inning, beginning when Morgan Uher (2 for 4) blasted a solo home run. Two batters later, Carr went yard and Farmington led 3-0.

In the second inning, Reese Shirey (2 for 4, double, triple) tripled and Katie Fleming drove her in with a single to tack on a run making it a 4-0 lead. Carr led off the third with a double into left field. Gentry retired the next two batters before Isabella Hulsey (1 for 3, 2 RBIs) blasted a home run that stretched Farmington's advantage to 6-0.

Mallory Sills (1 for 3) cranked out a standup double, but Gentry's defense tightened and she was left stranded at third when Reese Shirey was ruled out of the batter's box for the third out.

The Lady Pioneers got on board in the top of the fourth. Evey Tomlinson led off by singling into right field. Audrie Littlejohn homered for Gentry to reduce the Lady Pioneers' deficit to 6-2.

Farmington added a run in the bottom of the fourth when Skyler Riddle reached on an error.

Gentry answered with Littlejohn's in-the-park home run to lead off the fifth making the score 7-3.

Davidson's standup double was followed by Carr's RBI single into left center, which scored Farmington's eighth run of the contest in the sixth.

The Lady Pioneers doggedly refused to go away. Presley Ward (1 for 4, double, 1 run scored) smacked an one-out double in the top of the seventh. Kamryn Uher induced a groundout for the second out, but hit Littlejohn with a pitch. Madison Voyles ((2 for 4, 1 RBI) singled to drive in a run. Gentry scored its fifth run on a passed ball before Kamryn Uher struck out Alexis Lopez to end the game with Farmington winning 8-5.

Kennedy Griggs (10-1) got the win for Farmington. Griggs surrendered three runs on five hits over four innings, striking out two and walking one. Kamryn Uher threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.

"Kennedy did a great job for us. She gave us for solid innings. We gave up an unearned run on that one play, but Kamryn Uher had thrown 140 plus pitches Thursday night so it was good that she was able to come out and give us a little bit of a break there," Jason Shirey said.

Farmington finished with 15 hits in the game.

While playing third base, Davidson made an outstanding play, reaching across her body to snag a line drive.

"She's made a couple of really nice plays, diving her to right and it was a key play, because if that ball goes down the line, it's a double so it's a momentum-killer for them and it's a momentum-giver to us. Justine's played well defensively," Jason Shirey said.

The Lady Cardinal defense held up elsewhere with at least two similar plays occurring throughout the game, although Jason Shirey mentioned some miscues he wants to eliminate.

"We dropped a fly ball, kind of took a bad angle on a little pop-up in the infield, but credit to our pitchers, they were able to work around that and our hitters continued to score runs, just a good team effort," Jason Shirey said.

Hailie Kreger started the game for Gentry and lasted six innings, allowing 15 hits and eight runs while striking out one and walking none.

Gentry racked up seven hits in the game, and coach Erica Jones is looking forward to getting a shot at state if the Lady Pioneers can win a first-round regional game.

"We we're hoping to come out and compete strong, and go into the regional tournament strong," Jones said.

One plus for both teams, they're more familiar with playing on Gravette's turf infield surface now, which works to their advantage in this week's 4A North Regional.

"It helps, being familiar with the surroundings. We know how to get here now," Jason Shirey joked. "Our kids will be ready. We'll get some good practices in and we'll find out who we play on Monday and we'll go from there."

The Lady Cardinals face the winner of Monday's 4A-4 championship between Mena and Morrilton at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, while Gentry takes on the loser at 10 a.m. Thursday.