Lady Tigers beat Gentry 2-0

GENTRY -- Prairie Grove won 2-0 at Gentry to notch a key 4A West girls soccer win on Tuesday, April 11.

Gentry has never won a match against Prairie Grove, and the Lady Pioneers set out to break their losing streak with a starting lineup that included sophomores Morgan Polina, Cayci Capps, Alexis Osbourn, Emery Withers, juniors Destiny Reinhardt, Kaitlyn Caswell, Julia Withers, Madison Lenda, plus seniors Alyssa McCarty and Yahilyn Nevarez.

Throughout the first half Prairie Grove disrupted passes made by the Lady Pioneers.

With 12 minutes left in the first half, the Lady Tigers broke the scoreless deadlock on Alaina Kirik's penalty kick to go up 1-0, which was the halftime differential.

Five minutes into the second half, Prairie Grove's Ava Nall scored a second goal off a corner kick by Kirik.

For the remaining time in the second half, the Gentry girls mostly tried to work their possessions into scoring opportunities through long passes only to be thwarted by the Lady Tigers. A number of fouls were called, but no scoring resulted from that.

Prairie Grove (8-0-1) remained undefeated with the 2-0 win.