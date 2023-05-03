Lady Tigers stay focused, beat Clarksville 3-1

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove (9-1-2, 5-1-1 4A West) beat Clarksville (4-9-1, 1-6-1 4A West) twice this season in girls soccer with the second win coming Friday in the postseason.

The Lady Panthers hosted one match during conference play while Prairie Grove entertained Clarksville in the second meeting because of having a better record in league play.

Prairie Grove 3, Clarksville 1

Prairie Grove hosted Clarksville and won 3-1 in the 4A West Conference tournament to earn a state tournament berth. Seniors Ella Faulk (1 goal), and Alaina Kirik (2 goals) accounted for the scoring, while junior Mia Roy contributed an assist. That win set up Monday's match for the Lady Tigers against Shiloh Christian (5-3-1, 4-1-1 4A West) at Springdale. Prairie Grove and Shiloh played to a 0-0 tie a week earlier on Monday, April 24.

Prairie Grove 4, Clarksville 0

Prairie Grove rebounded from its first loss of the season (1-0) to Dardanelle by beating Clarksville, 4-0, in 4A West girls soccer action during the conference regular season on Friday, April 21.

Hannah Scarrow scored a pair of goals for the Lady Tigers with Reese Powell and Kirik each adding goals. Foreign exchange student Ali Ridolfi had two assists and Charli Foster shut out the Lady Panthers as the winning goalkeeper for Prairie Grove.