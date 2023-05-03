Lincoln seniors announce future plans

LINCOLN -- Lincoln High held its third annual Decision Day Celebration for seniors who have decided on their plans after graduation, whether it's to work for a specific company, attend college or a trade school or to join the military.

Debbie Rich, high school media specialist, said 35 students participated in Decision Day, held in the high school basketball arena.

Many others have offers on the table but have not made final decisions yet.

Rich said she has wanted the school to host a decision day for seniors since 2015 to give those students an experience like athletes have for signing ceremonies when they accept college scholarships to play on the next level.

"I want to recognize all our students," she said.

The seniors came up to the podium, announced their decision and then offered words of advice to those coming up behind them at the high school. Many students gave a "shout out" to certain teachers.

Words of advice included "don't procrastinate," "keep your head down," and "be yourself, work hard and have fun."

Sarah Simmons, college and career coach, said a highlight of the celebration is that the colleges and industries participate by setting up tables to tell about their organizations.

"It makes it exciting for the kids and the parents," Simmons said.

According to a list of the decisions, 26 seniors plan to attend a four-year college or two-year college next year, four are going into the military and two into the workforce. Another senior plans to enroll in the ESPA program at Lincoln High and another will be a paraprofessional at Lincoln Elementary while working on her education degree online through REACH University.