Pea Ridge overtakes Farmington in eight innings

GRAVETTE -- The ball takes funny bounces and Callie Cooper got one when she hit a three-run double in the pouring rain to lift Pea Ridge to a come-from-behind, 7-3, win.

For the second time this season extra innings were required between Pea Ridge and Farmington in softball with the Lady Blackhawks avenging a 6-5 loss at Farmington on April 13.

Farmington head coach Jason Shirey refused to blame the loss on the rain, which really came down in the seventh and eighth innings.

"It was the same for both teams. It was a little frustrating that we got to the point and then it happens in the seventh inning. It's easy to point to that, but it was a good game, two good teams, we battled earlier this year. Both games have gone extra innings," Jason Shirey said.

The Lady Blackhawks won Thursday's District 4A-1 semifinal at Gravette the hard way.

"The rain came in late in the game and the kids did a good job battling through the weather and through the elements against a very, very talented Farmington team," said Pea Ridge coach Josh Reynolds.

Pea Ridge seized momentum late by tying the game at 3-3, taking advantage of a last chance in the top of the seventh inning. Starting pitcher Emory Bowlin, who kept the Lady Blackhawks in the game by allowing five hits and three runs over eight innings while striking out 10 against three walks, produced a crucial hit when she singled on a 2-2 count, driving in two runs to wipe out Farmington's carefully, cultivated 3-1 lead.

"We put ourselves in position to tie it first off. We did a good job of battling back and then we put ourselves in position to take the lead. Then Callie Cooper stepped up and got a big hit in a moment that we needed it," Reynolds said.

The game pitted Bowlin against Farmington starter Kamryn Uher. She yielded six runs on nine hits while striking out four and walking five.

"The rain is definitely an issue, especially for the two in the circle. Kamryn Uher pitched a great game for them, but I'm just happy for our kids. We found a way to win a ball game," Reynolds said.

Amia Carr (1 for 3, 1 run scored) tripled with one out for the Lady Cardinals in the bottom of the fourth. She scored on Justine Davidson's sacrifice fly as Farmington took a 1-0 lead.

Pea Ridge answered in the top of the fifth.

Hailee Willey (1 for 3, double) was hit by a pitch. Zaylee Warden (2 for 5, triple, 1 RBI) hit a flyball into right center that wasn't caught, allowing her to reach on an error and Willey to score, tying the game at 1-1. Farmington labored to keep it that way because Hope Konkler (1 for 2) walked with Warden at third.

With Callie Cooper (2 for 4, double, 3 RBIs) batting, Hope Konkler stole second. Kamryn Uher induced a pop-up to get the second out.

At that juncture, Farmington coach Jason Shirey opted to put Bowlin on with an intentional walk, loading the bases and playing to get a force-out.

Rebekah Konkler (1 for 3) reached a 2-2 count, intensifying the bases loaded drama, but Kamryn Uher induced a ground ball which she fielded and threw Rebekah Konkler out to end the inning and preserve the 1-1 tie.

Farmington regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth.

Carr reached a full count, then drew ball-four to put a runner on with one out. Davidson (1 for 2, 1 RBI, 1 run scored) drove a 2-2 pitch into left field for a single. Kamryn Uher (1 for 4) singled to load the bases for the Lady Cardinals.

Sensing trouble, Reynolds came out to the rubber, but Farmington catcher Skyler Riddle (1 for 3) reached on a throwing error that allowed two runs to score, putting Farmington ahead 3-1.

Reynolds appealed the ruling, but after conferring the umpires upheld the play.

Bowlin struck out the next batter to avoid further damage and Pea Ridge went into the seventh facing a 3-1 deficit as the rain began to become more of a factor.

Willey doubled on an 0-2 pitch to lead off the seventh for Pea Ridge. With one out Hope Konkler got beaned to station runners at the corners for the Lady Blackhawks. Cooper walked to load the bases and Bowlin (1 for 4, 2 RBIs) delivered her only hit of the day to drive in two runs.

Kamryn Uher struck out the next batter, then induced a pop-up to get out of the inning.

Farmington couldn't score in the bottom of the seventh and the game went into extra innings.

With a runner at second to start the eighth, Ashley Earley's sacrifice fly moved the runner to third. Abigail Rogers (1 for 3, 1 RBI, walk) drove in the go-ahead run by hitting into a fielder's choice with Farmington getting an out at second base.

With Pea Ridge now leading 4-3, Willey walked and Warden singled into left field. A pitch hit Hope Konkler, loading the bases for Pea Ridge. Cooper fell behind 0-2 and nearly got out when a hustling play by Farmington left fielder Reese Shirey diving for a foul slid her into the fence.

That brought her father, Farmington head coach Jason Shirey, out to check on her.

"It was great effort. I've seen her get hit harder on the basketball court so I'm not about to let her get away with anything, but that's just a kid who's confident and wants to go catch everything," Jason Shirey said. "I can't blame her for that. I'm just glad there was no serious injury."

Cooper stayed alive, taking balls, sandwiched around a foul, before blasting her bases-clearing double with the ball taking a bounce away from a Lady Cardinal outfielder.

With three runs crossing the plate the Lady Blackhawks jumped in front 7-3. Bowlin retired three of the four batters she faced in the bottom of the eighth to make the lead hold up as Pea Ridge advanced into the 4A-1 District championship against tournament host, Gravette, on Friday.

Pea Ridge racked up nine hits in the game.