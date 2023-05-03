Police Report

FARMINGTON

Reginal Hall, 51, of Lowell, was cited April 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jimmy Rogers, 48, of Fayetteville, was cited April 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Summer Franky, 29, of Fayetteville, was cited April 13 on a warrant for contempt.

Lynette Redmon, 25, of West Fork, was cited April 14 on a warrant for contempt.

Thomas Irwin, 53, of Greenbrier, was arrested April 15 in connection with driving on suspended license for DWI.

Misty Shreve, 26, of Lincoln, was cited April 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Joseph Stewart, 52, of Springdale, was cited April 15 for violation of the city's unsightly property ordinance.

Jennifer Stewart, 49, of Springdale, was cited April 15 for violation of the city's unsightly property ordinance.

John Lipsmeyer, 70, of Springdale, was cited April 15 for violation of the city's unsightly property ordinance.

Melissa Lipsmeyer, 63, of Springdale, was cited April 15 for violation of the city's unsightly property ordinance.

Daniel Johnson, 43, of Winslow, was cited April 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Joshua Nelson, 37, of Bentonville, was cited April 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Martel Jackson, 38, of Fayetteville, was cited April 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Drew Bailey, 37, of Farmington, was cited April 14 on a warrant for contempt.

Sean Adkins, 27, of Alma, was cited April 14 on a warrant for contempt.

Cassidy Hampton, 49, of Farmington, was cited April 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Joseph McCash, 44, of Cane Hill, was cited April 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Adam Hatch, 45, of Fayetteville, was cited April 17 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Willie Jones, 45, of Fayetteville, was cited April 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jocie Coats, 27, of Farmington, was cited April 19 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Karen Harned, 47, of Fayetteville, was cited April 19 on a warrant for contempt.

Daniel McClanahan, 41, of West Fork, was cited April 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Taylor Momchilovich-Arnce, 28, of Rogers, was cited April 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

James Colley, 44, of Fayetteville, was cited April 20 on a warrant for contempt.

Jessica Zito, 36, of Lincoln, was cited April 21 on a warrant for contempt.

Noah Mccdaniel, 39, of Huntsville, was arrested April 22 in connection with ignition interlock device violation.

Robert Phillips, 46, of Lincoln, was cited April 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Daniel Snowden, 57, of Farmington, was cited April 22 on a warrant for contempt.

Michael McCord, 44, of Shawnee, Okla., was cited April 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Calvin Kiser, 33, of Huntsville, was cited April 23 on a warrant for contempt.

Jessica Conner, 38, of Fayetteville, was cited April 25 on a warrant for contempt.

Janet Hawes, 36, of Fayetteville, was cited April 25 on a warrant for contempt.

Anthony Davis, 48, of Springdale, was arrested April 24 in connection with driving on a suspended license for DWI.

Destini Mondragon, 22, of Fayetteville, was arrested April 25 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Samantha Colton, 31, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 26 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Duane Glasscock, 27, of West Fork, was cited April 27 on a warrant for contempt.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Ashley King, 25, of Hot Springs, was arrested April 19 in connection with non-financial identity theft, fictitious tags, no liability insurance.

John Monkus, 24, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 18 in connection with DWI, speeding, careless and prohibited driving.

Desiree Johnson, 42, of Colorado Springs, was arrested April 22 in connection with theft by receiving greater than $25,000, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brianna Bandera, 26, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 21 in connection with DWI, speeding, careless and prohibited driving while suspended for DWI, no interlock device, use of wireless device for interactive communication 1st degree.

A 16-year-old boy of Prairie Grove, was cited April 21 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Melanna Skalecki, 32, of Lincoln, was cited April 24 on a warrant for appear.

Brandon Thomas, 36, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 24 in connection with domestic battery third degree, endangering the welfare of a minor third degree, interference with emergency communications second degree.

April Oeleis, 49, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 24 on a warrant for appear.

Tiffany Hill, 25, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 25 on a warrant for appear.

Kent Kucera, 59, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 25 on a warrant for appear.

Benjamin Rogell, 27, of Springdale, was arrested April 25 on a warrant for appear.

Samantha Cotton, 30, of Fayetteville, was cited April 25 on a warrant for appear.

A 16-year-old girl of Prairie Grove, was cited April 26 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Jason Culpepper, 43, of Winslow, was arrested April 27 in connection with the violation of a protection order.

.