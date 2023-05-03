Prairie Grove senior heads to ASU on band scholarship

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Almost all high school signing day events involve student athletes announcing their next step to play sports on the collegiate level.

Prairie Grove High School recently sponsored a signing for senior Troy Gastineau, who has accepted a music scholarship to be in the percussion section for Arkansas State University band.

Troy and his family sat at a table featuring ball caps from five universities that he was considering for his music education. He received acceptance letters from ASU, the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, Southern Arkansas University, University of Alabama and the University of Oklahoma.

The suspense built, and then Troy reached for the ASU hat and placed it on his head.

The family put a lot of miles on their vehicle to visit all five schools and Troy said, in the end, he felt most at home at Arkansas State in Jonesboro. His parents, Nathan and Jana Gastineau, also are ASU alumni.

Mike Ferguson, high school band director, said Troy has done a great job in the Prairie Grove band program since seventh grade.

"Percussion is his major instrument but he has done whatever we asked him to do," Ferguson said. "He's worked really hard and we're excited he has the opportunity to go on and play in college."

His father said he is thrilled Troy decided to go to ASU.

"I think it's amazing," Nathan said. "The fact that he's been able to get the experience from Prairie Grove for the next level is awesome."

Nathan said he also is glad that Troy was able to participate in a signing day event.

"A lot of people overlook student musicians," Nathan said. "Student athletes are always a big deal and I agree they are, but student musicians are at every game, just like they are. They show up for extra practices, participate in extra events. They hold concerts, do all these exhibitions and travel the country and for him to have the opportunity to be able to celebrate that with people he cares about is a big deal."

Troy's favorite percussion instrument is the snare drum. He said he likes playing percussion because it allows him to express himself.

He has served as a drumline captain this year and the drumline won the Best Percussion award in the fall at the War Eagle marching contest. The high school band recently played in the 5A state concert contest, received all Superior ratings and finished seventh among 5A bands.

Troy plans to major in music education and is interested in being a band director.

At ASU, he will participate in both the marching and concert bands.