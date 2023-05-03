Regional venture pitches membership to Lincoln City Council

LINCOLN -- Representatives with Heartland Advanced Medical Manufacturing Regional Cluster pitched the idea of Lincoln joining the regional organization at the City Council's April 18 meeting.

The two-state, nonprofit corporation was formed in 2021 to bring medical manufacturing jobs to the U.S. Highway 62 corridor. Heartland aims to identify, attract and keep healthcare manufacturers in the Northwest Arkansas and Northeast Oklahoma area.

This is the second time that Wayne Mays, director, has approached Lincoln City Council about the organization. The first time he mainly talked about the mission of Heartland and said he was returning because he hoped the council might be willing to move forward at this time.

Along with Mays, others attended the meeting in support of Heartland, referred to as HAMMRC (pronounced "hammer-c"). These included Steve Clark, president of Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce; Mary Ann Spears, superintendent of Lincoln schools; and Dax Moreton, community bank president for west Washington County for Arvest Bank.

Clark told council members HAMMRC was formed to help smaller communities along 62 highway, not the larger cities of Fayetteville and Springdale.

"It is about changing the culture here as we begin to embrace healthcare and healthcare ecosystems," Clark said, noting it is projected that Northwest Arkansas will have 10,000 more healthcare jobs in the future and "someone" has to make the medical devices for these professions.

There is strength if the small communities work together as one, Clark said.

The organization is especially encouraging Lincoln to join because it has several sites that might be suitable for a manufacturing company. These are suitable buildings, Mays said, where a company could come in and build a "clean room" to produce a medical device.

Mays said the regional cluster goes from Elkins on Highway 16, then along U.S. Highway 62 through Farmington, Prairie Grove, Lincoln and into Oklahoma.

Lincoln geographically is in the "sweet spot of the region," Mays said.

Founding members are Fayetteville Chamber's Economic Development Authority and Tahlequah, Okla., Regional Development Authority. Other members so far are the Cherokee Nation and the cities of Farmington and Stilwell, Okla.

Investors or sustaining members in the organization so far are Arvest Bank, SWEPCO, Ozarks Electric and Washington County.

Members have a "seat at the table" when it comes to recruiting manufacturing companies and showing sites to potential companies, according to Mays. All members have representatives that serve on the board of directors.

To become a member, a city has to be incorporated, identify five acres of buildable land or available building space and pay $1,000 per month with a verbal commitment of 36 months but no penalty if a member decides to cancel the contract.

Spears offered an incentive to the council. She said she believed Lincoln School Board would be willing to pay one-half of the monthly fee to help with the costs.

"I will make that pledge," Spears said.

Lincoln schools are looking for opportunities for students to find careers, Spears said, pointing out not all students want to go to college but they need good-paying jobs and careers outside college degrees.

The idea, she said, is that these manufacturing plants would provide jobs for Lincoln students to stay in Lincoln and then continue to live in Lincoln with their families.

The school district, which had been losing students, is growing again and Spears said she wants it to continue to grow.

The council did not discuss the request but Mayor Doug Hutchens said the timing may be good for Lincoln. He said he believes some buildings will become available in Lincoln and the city would have something to offer that would be attractive to a company.