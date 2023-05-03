Restaurant inspections

April 18

Green Oak Center

249 W. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. There is a large buildup of ice on the door to the walk-in freezer and inside the entryway of the freezer.

April 19

Casey's

699 E. Heritage Parkway, Prairie Grove.

Priority violations: A carton of eggs was over ready-to-eat food in the self-serve walk-in. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: An employee in the food prep area had facial hair but no beard net.

La Villa Mexican Restaurant

111 Bean St., Lincoln.

Priority violations: Queso in crock pot 1 was at 123 degrees, queso in crock pot 2 was at 131 degrees. Priority foundation violations: No prepared items in the walk-in were date-marked. Consumer advisory is present, but potentially hazardous items are not asterisked. Core violations: An unlidded employee beverage was in a flat box of cans in the dry storage area. A bucket of shrimp was thawing at room temperature. A bucket of thawing shrimp was being stored on the floor. The dumpster lid was open.

Morrow Country Store, Inc.

17152 Hale Mountain Road, Morrow.

Priority violations: Raw eggs were being stored over ready-to-eat food. The prep area was not refrigerated or iced. Prep area sliced ham at 52 degrees, sliced turkey at 53 degrees and cut lettuce at 59 degrees. Priority foundation violations: Facility has quat test strips but is using chlorine. Core violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. The men's restroom did not have a handwash sign.

Teen Challenge Adventure Ranch

19856 Boys Home Road, Washington 431, Morrow.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: Three cans that were dented on the edge were on the rack in the dry storage area. The ice scoop was resting directly on top of the ice maker. A package of disposable plates was being stored on the floor.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: Robertson's Rinds, 11136 Waterleaf Lane, Prairie Grove; Wendy's, 281 W. Main St., Farmington.

