Rivalry goes down to last inning at district

GRAVETTE -- The latest spin on Farmington's baseball rivalry versus Prairie Grove featured a Tiger freshman pinch-hitter squeezing out an RBI single with two outs in the Cardinals' 3-2 win Friday.

For Farmington pitcher Cole Cantrell, he was one out from victory while Prairie Grove remained one run away from a tie after freshman Maddox Ogle banged out a single to pull the Tigers within 3-2 in the top of the seventh inning.

"Cole did a great job all night first of all. He was at 92 pitches. We're trying to baby him. We didn't want to get him to a hundred right there so we were careful with a couple things and they put in a pinch-hitter in and he did a great job. It's always going to be a battle between us. It doesn't matter what it is and we knew that coming in," said Farmington coach Jay Harper.

Farmington evened its season series against its No. 1 rival, Prairie Grove, with a tough, 3-2, semifinal win in the District 4A-1 baseball tournament at Gravette Friday, but not before they experienced a gut-check with Ogle representing a potential go-ahead run on board at first base.

"We think has great potential. He just hasn't had a spot yet defensively. Obviously, I trust him when he got up there. I called on him because I've seen him hit. I know he can hit. I know pressure doesn't phase him and so he did that. He got up there in a big spot and got a big hit," said Prairie Grove coach Mitch Cameron, who inserted Ogle following Asher Linn's walk.

Ryder Orr led off the inning by smashing a triple into right center, rousting Tiger fans who had endured six scoreless innings. Cooper Stephens came on as a courtesy-runner and scored on Tate Benoit's RBI single.

With rain threatening, the issue wasn't settled until Cantrell struck out the last Prairie Grove batter on a called strike three to send the Cardinals into the 4A-1 District baseball championship against Gravette later on Friday.

Owen O'Bryan drove in a pair of runs and Cantrell threw a four-hitter to lead Farmington, avenging a 3-2 loss at Prairie Grove on April 4. O'Bryan's first-inning groundout drove in Will Hellard, who had a leadoff single, then he replicated the feat with a sixth-inning sacrifice fly that drove in Hellard, who added a second single.

"That run in the sixth was big. We wanted to try to get to three. We talked about that in the dugout. We made a couple of plays and people produced. That was a big run and we win the ball game on it," Harper said.

Farmington's other run came in the second when Morgan Schader hit into a fielder's choice that enabled Case Enderland to score.

Orr kept the Tigers in the game, going the distance on the mound.

"He pitched the game well enough to win. He pitched a winning baseball game, we just didn't execute offensively. We didn't have an answer for Cantrell. He was throwing off-speeds, he threw his fast ball for strikes and we just didn't make any adjustment. We kept being on our front foot and we ended up with seven of the nine fly balls that we had were on the infield," Cameron said.

Both teams turned double plays. Prairie Grove caught a fly ball and threw out a base runner before he could return to first to end the second inning, trailing 2-0.

Farmington turned the tables on the Tigers in the top of the third, depriving Prairie Grove of a base-runner after Tristan Hall singled. Cantrell struck out Luke Vance and O'Bryan, playing catcher for Farmington, threw Vance out as he tried to steal second.

"We just couldn't make an adjustment today for whatever reason. When you don't do that, it'll get you beat and so the fact that we were in it, I told them I was proud they were always in the fight. The boys competed, they don't quit. We were able to get back in it there at the end and that's what we're proud of," Cameron said.

The Cardinals turned another double play in the sixth. Vance reached on an error, but Cantrell got Conner Hubbs to groundout to shortstop. Schmitt flipped the ball to Elsik at second base and his relay to first was in time to get the second out.

"Our kids do a really good job on the infield and we practice it every day. We practice pitchers coming off the mound and covering first. I mean there all kinds of things that we do every day that these kids are good at. When you got two sophomores out there, you worry a little bit, but those guys have been doing it for a-year-and-a-half now and so we had all the confidence in the world in them," Harper said.

Both teams advance into this week's 4A North Regional also hosted by Gravette.